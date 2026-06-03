Suriya is proud of his pondatti, Jyotika earns biggest compliment for System, superstar husband says 'whole world sees what I've always known'

Jyotika has made her husband, Suriya, proud, and the Tamil superstar dropped a special review of her new film, the courtroom drama System.

Tamil actor Suriya couldn't help but praise his better half Jyothika for her impeccable performance as Sarika in her recently released movie, System. In this latest social media post, Suriya claimed that Jyothika was completely immersed in her character, reminding everyone that her silence is more impactful than her words.

Suriya speaks highly of System, Sonakshi Sinha

The Vikram actor wrote on his official Instagram account, "Late post but have to say this...System was such an engaging watch. Kudos to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari & Team, Harman Baweja for creating this film with its intense performances & layers." Lauding Sonakshi Sinha, who essays the role of Neha Rajvansh in System, he added, "Sonakshi, you were so powerful as Neha. Loved it!"

Suriya reacting to his better half, Jyotika's performance

Applauding his better half, the proud husband shared, "Jyotika ... watched you disappear completely into Sarika. The whole world sees what I've always known... that your silence speaks louder than words...So proud of you, Pondatti."

Suriya concluded the post by congratulating the team of System on the incredible numbers the film is seeing on Prime Video. Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with IANS, Jyothika talked about the significance of silences for System. She stated that her character as a stenographer comes with a lot of depth.

Jyotika on her role preparations

Jyotika told IANS, “For me, I really like Sarika as a character I have not played before, actually. I don't want to give away too much, but there are too many shades to her, and there are a lot of layers. So, those layers in her attracted me a lot. Also, there's a lot I'm emoting through silence, which was another factor, which was very challenging as an actor".

Also read: Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

"We've seen courtrooms and also other films which have been projected very well. So each time it's like learning for us also. Ke isse type ka court is like this, the supreme court is like this, and the general court is like this. So it's always a learning from other films. I've really not been to an actual court. So it's just through films and how real they're showing it that we're learning," she went on to add.