Suriya breaks down as he talks about how his foundation changed a girl's life at Nandamuri Balakrishna's show.

Suriya is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming pan-India actioner, Kanguva. The actor is busy promoting the film. During the promotions, he broke down in tears while talking to Nandamuri Balakrishna about his Agrama foundation.

During his appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s show, Suriya talked about how his non-profit organization, Agrama Foundation helped a girl after her father’s death. According to ABP Live Tamil, while talking about the impact the foundation has had on the community. “My responsibility was how can I be a good human being.”

The episode promo, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen showing an emotional video to the audience featuring a young girl who shared that Suriya’s Agrama foundation helped her after her father passed away. The actor was seen fighting back tears as the girl spoke about it. Nandamuri Balakrishna as well as the audience were also seen in tears.

He said, “When I started the Akaram Foundation, the Telugu people came forward to help us as much as the Tamil people came forward to help us. It is because of people who have a helping spirit like me that I have been able to make this possible”

The Agrama Foundation was founded by Suriya in 2006. As part of their charity works, the actor came up with ‘Sponsor a Child’ campaign that allowed people to support a child’s education.

About Kanguva

Kanguva is a is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language epic fantasy action film directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The film stars Suriya in dual roles, alongside Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar in supporting roles. It is said to be made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore and is set to release over 10,000 screens on November 14.

