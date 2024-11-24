Suriya's Kanguva struggles at the box office but still manages to earn...

Suriya’s much-awaited pan-India film, Kanguva, was touted to be the next Baahubali. However, the film opened to mixed response and has failed to beat the box office collection of Jr NTR’s Devara-Part 1 and Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan.

Suriya’s Kanguva has entered its second week. The film earned Rs 64.3 crore in its first week, however, the second week has not been going well for the film. According to industry tracking site Sacnilk, the second friday saw a massive drop with Suriya’s film collecting only Rs 0.7 crore. However, on the second Saturday, the film saw some growth and collected Rs 1.10 crore. This brings the total of the film to Rs 66.10 crore.

The number is not too impressive looking at the budget spent on the film. The film has failed to beat Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s Vettaiyan and Jr NTR’s Devara. However, despite this, the film has finally earned Rs 100 crore at the box office. After 10 days, the worldwide collection of the film says it has earned Rs 100.6 crore at the box office. However, the film is not expected to grow further.

Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in key roles. The second part will see Suriya’s brother Karthi playing the villain against him. Though the film’s producer claimed that Kanguva could collect Rs 2000 crore, the film disappointed Suriya’s fans and was struggling at the box office.

Suriya’s wife Jyotika came in support of Suriya after negative reviews and said, “I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife - Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema forward."

"Definitely the first 1/2 hour doesn’t work and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of film wherein one experiment largely! And it’s just the first 1/2 hour from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work and execution have never before been seen in Tamizh cinema,” she added.

