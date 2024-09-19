Twitter
Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Directed by Siva, Kanguva will now release on November 14. The pan-India fantasy action film stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in the leading roles.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The pan-India fantasy action film Kanguva, fronted by Suriya, is now scheduled to be released in theatres on November 14, avoiding a box office clash with the Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Billed as a "mighty valiant saga", the movie directed by filmmaker Siva was earlier supposed to arrive in cinema halls on October 10 alongside Vettaiyan.

Kanguva is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. It also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Studio Green shared the new release date of the film on its official social media handles. "The Battle of Pride and Glory, for the World to Witness. #Kanguva's mighty reign storms screens from 14-11-24 #KanguvaFromNov14," the banner captioned its new motion poster. In the motion poster, Suriya and Bobby are seen with their backs towards each other. It also features a picture of a tiger in the backdrop along with fire, indicating a major battle.

The Siva directorial is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made with an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore. It will also feature one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people. Kanguva is produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. DSP of Pushpa: The Rise fame has composed the music for the film. Apart from Suriya, Bobby, and Disha, the much-awaited film also features Jagapathi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, and K. S. Ravikumar.

In March, Prime Video made the announcement that Suriya-starrer will start streaming on its platform after its theatrical release. Taking to its social media accounts, the OTT giant shared the film's poster and wrote, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700’s to 2023 about a hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release."

