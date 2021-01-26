Suriya-Aparna Balamurli starrer 'Soorarai Pottru' joins Oscars race

After winning the hearts of the audiences, Sudha Kongara's directorial 'Soorarai Pottru' starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurli, is now in the Oscars 2021 race. For the unversed, last year, 'Soorarai Pottru' became the first Tamil movie to be launched directly on an OTT platform. Touted to be India's first aviation film, it is loosely based on Air Deccan founder Capt G R Gopinath's life.

And now, with the film entering the Oscars race, there's more reason to celebrate.

Sharing the happy news on Twitter, Rajshekhar Pandian, co-producer of the movie and the CEO of 2D Entertainment and close friend of Suriya, wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy (sic)."

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021

According to the tweet, 'Soorarai Pottru' is in the race for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Composer and Best story writer among other categories. The movie is made available at the Academy Screening Room from Tuesday to be viewed by the academy members for votes and nomination.

Meanwhile, yhe film's music director G V Prakash Kumar tweeted, "Am super happy to announce that #SooraraiPottru enters the #oscars race ... including best original score category ... god bless ... @2D_ENTPVTLTD @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian #sudhakongara

For the uninformed, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Academy Awards organisers had have made several changes in the Oscars rules this year. And as per the changes, films released on OTT platforms too had a chance of being in the prestigious Oscars race.

Earlier, talking about 'Soorarai Pottru', Suriya said in a statement, "Soorarai Pottru is a very special movie for me and one that’s very close to my heart. With this film, we want to bring out the message that nothing in this world can stop you from chasing your dreams if you are true to yourself and dedicated to the task. We hope that the audience will continue to shower us with their unwavering support."