Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Surinder Shinda, who was known as a 'legendary' musical artist in Punjabi music breathed his last on July 26, at 7.30 am

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer, Surinder Shinda, passed away on July 26, after 20 days of hospitalisation in Ludhiyana. Shinda was 64 years old. As per the report, Surinder breathed his last at DMC Hospital, Ludhiana at 7.30 am. Earlier, he was admitted to Model Town Hospital, and then he was shifted to DMC. After 20 days of hospitalisation, he was put on a ventilator, and he passed away on Wednesday.

As per the media reports, Shinda underwent a minor operation at Aurisan Hospital. However, post-surgery, he got an infection, and he suffered from breathing difficulty, thus he was admitted to the hospital.

Shinda was born on May 20, 1959, in a Ramgharia Sikh family, as Surinder Pal Dhammi aka Shinda hailed from Choti Ayali village, Ludhiana district, Punjab. The singer is popularly known for his Kali (chhand), and his popular songs include, Jeona Morh and Badla Le Layeen Sohneya are considered one of the biggest hits in Punjabi music.

Popular songs of Surinder Shinda

The singer has been active in music since 1979, and he has given several chartbusters songs including, Truck Baliye, Balbiro Bhabhi, Kaher Singh Di Mout, Ucha Burj Lahore Da (Kalian), Ucha Burj Lahore Da (Kalian), Rakh Ley Clinder Yaara, and Dilli Shera Diyan Khudiyan. Surinder also features in films, Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da. In 2013, Surinder received a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards.