Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to report claiming Ram Charan's wife Upasana gifted world's 5th-largest diamond: 'Hate to...'

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Capt Saurabh Kalia and his patrol, the most heart-wrenching story of war's first martyrs

New road between Faridabad, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to save 20 minutes, full details

Who is Anju, married Indian woman who went to Pakistan to meet ‘lover’? Another India-Pak love story sparks row

Viral video: Man spotted begging inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to report claiming Ram Charan's wife Upasana gifted world's 5th-largest diamond: 'Hate to...'

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering Capt Saurabh Kalia and his patrol, the most heart-wrenching story of war's first martyrs

Viral video: Man spotted begging inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Surinder Shinda, who was known as a 'legendary' musical artist in Punjabi music breathed his last on July 26, at 7.30 am

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Celebrated Punjabi folk singer, Surinder Shinda, passed away on July 26, after 20 days of hospitalisation in Ludhiyana. Shinda was 64 years old. As per the report, Surinder breathed his last at DMC Hospital, Ludhiana at 7.30 am. Earlier, he was admitted to Model Town Hospital, and then he was shifted to DMC. After 20 days of hospitalisation, he was put on a ventilator, and he passed away on Wednesday. 

As per the media reports, Shinda underwent a minor operation at Aurisan Hospital. However, post-surgery, he got an infection, and he suffered from breathing difficulty, thus he was admitted to the hospital.

Shinda was born on May 20, 1959, in a Ramgharia Sikh family, as Surinder Pal Dhammi aka Shinda hailed from Choti Ayali village, Ludhiana district, Punjab. The singer is popularly known for his Kali (chhand), and his popular songs include, Jeona Morh and Badla Le Layeen Sohneya are considered one of the biggest hits in Punjabi music. 

Popular songs of Surinder Shinda

The singer has been active in music since 1979, and he has given several chartbusters songs including, Truck Baliye, Balbiro Bhabhi, Kaher Singh Di Mout, Ucha Burj Lahore Da (Kalian), Ucha Burj Lahore Da (Kalian), Rakh Ley Clinder Yaara, and Dilli Shera Diyan Khudiyan. Surinder also features in films, Putt Jattan De and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da. In 2013, Surinder received a Lifetime Achievement award at the 2013 Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely be delayed just like iPhone 15 series, but for a different reason

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

How Kerala housewife started own lingerie brand at home, now runs Rs 500 crore company competing with Zivame, Clovia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE