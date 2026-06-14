FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement: 'Hearts filled with love, gratitude'

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement

Prakash Raj condemns PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike killing 3 Indians, mocks his surgical strike theory: 'Make our government accountable'

Prakash Raj condemns PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike killing 3 Indians

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Stage Protest In Hyderabad, Sonam Wangchuk Joins Protest

CJP Protest: Cockroach Janta Party Stage Protest In Hyderabad, Sonam Wangchuk Joins Protest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement: 'Hearts filled with love, gratitude'

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have become parents to a baby girl. The couple announced the happy news on social media, sharing their joy and gratitude with fans and well-wishers.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement: 'Hearts filled with love, gratitude'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through a heartfelt social media post, sharing the happy news with fans and well-wishers.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcome a baby girl

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On June 14, actress Surbhi Jyoti shared on her Instagram that she and her husband, Sumit Suri, have been blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared a beautiful announcement post featuring the words 'It’s a girl!' along with the date June 13.

Through her caption, Surbhi expressed her happiness and gratitude, writing, 'Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.' The announcement quickly received love from fans and members of the television industry, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Fans and celebrities shower love on the new parents

Some celebrities and fans expressed their well wishes for the pair shortly after the post went live. 'Mashaallah!' remarked actress Hina Khan, while actor Arjit Taneja congratulated the new parents. Fans were equally thrilled, with many referring to Surbhi's role as a mother as the most unique aspect of her life. Earlier this year, the actress made her pregnancy public and talked about how her family helped her along the way. She gave appreciation to her mother and mother-in-law for helping her get through the difficult time.

Also read: India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Was Rohit Sharma angry after run-out mix-up with Shubman Gill? Here’s what happened

From fairytale wedding to parenthood

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in October 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at a resort in Jim Corbett National Park. Their wedding gained attention for incorporating several eco-friendly rituals that reflected their commitment to sustainability. The couple first met while working together on the music video Haanji The Marriage Mantra, where they played a bride and groom on screen. On the professional front, Surbhi is best known for her role as Zoya Farooqui in the popular TV show Qubool Hai. She later appeared in shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3, becoming one of television’s most popular actresses. Write in short

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement: 'Hearts filled with love, gratitude'
Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement
Prakash Raj condemns PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike killing 3 Indians, mocks his surgical strike theory: 'Make our government accountable'
Prakash Raj condemns PM Narendra Modi's silence over US strike killing 3 Indians
Tughlakabad Fire Case: 4 arrested after CCTV footage reveals alleged conspiracy behind deadly blaze
Tughlakabad Fire Case: 4 arrested after CCTV footage reveals alleged conspiracy
NEET-UG 2026 Admit Card: Re-exam hall tickets likely to be out today, check direct link, steps to download from neet.nta.nic.in
NEET-UG 2026 Admit Card: Re-exam hall tickets likely to be out today
As Aamir Khan will marry GF Gauri Spratt, Kajol teases him: ‘He has great taste in women’ | Viral video
As Aamir Khan will marry GF Gauri Spratt, Kajol teases him
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement