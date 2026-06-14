Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri bless with a baby girl, couple drop first statement: 'Hearts filled with love, gratitude'

Actor Surbhi Jyoti and her husband Sumit Suri have welcomed their first child. The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl through a heartfelt social media post, sharing the happy news with fans and well-wishers.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri welcome a baby girl

On June 14, actress Surbhi Jyoti shared on her Instagram that she and her husband, Sumit Suri, have been blessed with a baby girl. The actress shared a beautiful announcement post featuring the words 'It’s a girl!' along with the date June 13.

Through her caption, Surbhi expressed her happiness and gratitude, writing, 'Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.' The announcement quickly received love from fans and members of the television industry, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Fans and celebrities shower love on the new parents

Some celebrities and fans expressed their well wishes for the pair shortly after the post went live. 'Mashaallah!' remarked actress Hina Khan, while actor Arjit Taneja congratulated the new parents. Fans were equally thrilled, with many referring to Surbhi's role as a mother as the most unique aspect of her life. Earlier this year, the actress made her pregnancy public and talked about how her family helped her along the way. She gave appreciation to her mother and mother-in-law for helping her get through the difficult time.

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From fairytale wedding to parenthood

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri tied the knot in October 2024 in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family at a resort in Jim Corbett National Park. Their wedding gained attention for incorporating several eco-friendly rituals that reflected their commitment to sustainability. The couple first met while working together on the music video Haanji The Marriage Mantra, where they played a bride and groom on screen. On the professional front, Surbhi is best known for her role as Zoya Farooqui in the popular TV show Qubool Hai. She later appeared in shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Naagin 3, becoming one of television’s most popular actresses. Write in short