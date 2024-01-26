This superstar is first Indian actor whose AI avatar will star in film, he won't be on set, it's not SRK, Prabhas, Rajni

As per the news reports, 72 years old Mammootty, will be converted into a 30-year-old man with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is taking the Indian film industry to a new level, as his AI-generated avatar will be used in his upcoming movie. As per the news reports, 72 years old Mammootty, will be converted into a 30-year-old man with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This also means that the actor doesn't need to be there is no need for the physical presence of the actor on the location.

As The South First reported, this ground-breaking development was shared by director, B Unnikrishnan during a convocation of the Neo Film School. While addressing the film school students at a programme, Unnikrishnan shared that Mammootty gave his approval for the use of his AI-generated versions for the project. Unnikrishnan said, "Mammootty’s approval was obtained by the technicians of an upcoming movie, in which he plays a small role, to use AI to build his character. The actor gave his nod recognising the major role technology will play in films in future."

As The New Indian Express reported, the film requires only four shots of Mammootty, which will see the actor taken on a young avatar using AI. The Malayalam superstar is tech-savvy and acknowledged the role technology will play in the future of filmmaking, the director revealed. Nonetheless, Unnikrishnan didn’t reveal more details about the project, budget, or the actors involved in the movie. Mammootty's approval of the use of his AI-generated avatar is significant considering that Hollywood is still debating its use to clone actors in films.

Dr Jain Joseph (Founder and Chairman of Neo School of Films) said, "With technology, people look for uniqueness and exclusivity. It can help creative professions evolve. However, we need to be careful about its ethical side." Jain further added, "In the upcoming project, AI is used for only a few shots to depict a flashback of events that happened around 30 years ago. Currently, live actions may not work with AI. With more advancements and trained technicians, I believe the Malayalam film industry will be able to explore technology more."

