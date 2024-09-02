Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

Meet banking woman, who manages 2000 accounts for women, brings lakhs of earnings to big banks, PM Modi is her big fan

Suryakumar Yadav out of first round of Duleep Trophy due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

Meet man who built Rs 6502 crore company with backing of Mukesh Ambani, now cutting 75% workforce due to...

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

New Bengaluru Fraud Alert: Woman knocks at the door with teenage daughter and says...

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump in stunning maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

AI imagines Friends stars in traditional Indian attire 

9 films based on real-life actors

9 films based on real-life actors

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड��़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

Karisma Kapoor opens up on Kapoor family not 'allowing' women to act: 'My mom Babita, aunt Neetu Kapoor gave up acting'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

Vikram recently revealed how he goofed up the audition for Mani Ratnam's Bombay and cried for two months after losing the film.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 09:54 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'
Arvind Swamy-Vikram in Cobra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arvind Swamy is being appreciated for his earnest performance as DRS, the cool-headed Ministry of External Affairs secretary in the recent Netflix web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. One of the most famous films headlined by Arvind was the 1995 Tamil romantic drama Bombay with Manisha Koirala.

But, Arvind Swamy wasn't Mani Ratnam's first choice for the film. The director had first offered the film to Vikram, fondly called as Chiyaan Vikram by his fans. Vikram himself revealed in an interview how he goofed up the audition and cried for two months after losing the chance to work with Mani Ratnam in Bombay.

Talking to the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, the Cobra actor dismissed the rumours that he rejected Bombay and added, "I didn’t refuse Bombay, I goofed up the audition because he suddenly asked me to audition and he didn’t get a video camera, he got a still camera and he said act. He told me, ‘Look at that girl she is running and I would freeze.’ He said, ‘Don’t stop continue’ but I was confused, ‘He has got a camera, it’s not a video camera so why do I act?’ I understood at that point that if I move he will get a blur image."

Sharing how he "screwed it up", Vikram added, "It was a dream for me to work with Mani sir. I was ready to retire after the film; I didn’t need anything after that. I was confirmed for the film. Morning was Manisha Koirala’s photoshoot and evening was mine but I screwed it up. For two months, every day, I would wake up and cry, ‘Shit I lost it.’ A grown man crying for two months. That film went on become a pan-India and a cult film."

Vikram went on to work with Mani Ratnam in the 2010 bilingual drama Raavan and Raavanan. He also collaborated with the director for the pan-India historical action drama films Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Ponniyin Selvan 2. Released in 2022 and 2023, both the films became blockbusters and collectively earned over Rs 800 crore at the global box office.

READ | India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Lenders to Rs 9650 crore Reliance Capital accuse Hinduja Group firm of...

Anil Ambani's RCap buy: Lenders to Rs 9650 crore Reliance Capital accuse Hinduja Group firm of...

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

Helicopter being airlifted by MI-17 chopper crashes in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath

Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

Viral: Bengaluru intern takes day off, the reason will stun you

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

Dancer who introduced Kathak to Bollywood, was forced to marry at 8, saw 3 failed marriages; then...

Dancer who introduced Kathak to Bollywood, was forced to marry at 8, saw 3 failed marriages; then...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh put to rest 'fake baby bump' jibes with beautiful maternity shoot photos

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

India's richest filmmaker is worth Rs 33000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Amitabh; it's not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra

World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement