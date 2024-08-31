Twitter
Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...

Malayalam actress Suparna Anand reveals why she left the industry, and talks about the casting couch in Mollywood.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Suparna Anand says casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema 'since time immemorial', reveals she quit films when...
Suparna Anand
Malayalam actress Suparna Anand, who is best known for her roles in films like Nyan Gandharvan and Vaishali, questioned Mohanlal and Mammootty's silence amid the Hema Committee Report and opened up on the reason for her quitting the film industry. 

Despite starring in just four films, Suparna Anand established herself as a popular actress in the Malayalam cinema and made her place in the hearts of the audience. However, she quit films at the peak of her career. Now, after 35 years, as the issue of sexual abuse against women in Malayalam cinema sparked and became a national discussion, the actress opened up about the challenges she faced. 

In an interview with Asianet Newsable, Suparna Anand said that the casting couch has existed in Malayalam cinema since time immemorial and said, "It was always there. It's not a new thing. It's not a myth. So when they don't say anything we understand that there was an element, that is putting pressure on you. The reason I left the industry is because I was not ready for anything of this sort. Everybody is not ready for it. There are people who are ready for it. I would not like to name anybody. I don't think it's a great idea to say it after 35 years. It's too many years, it's not worth it." 

Specifically talking about the actor and MLA Mukesh, the actress stated that he 'disrespected womanhood' and added, "Mukesh should resign or he should prove it. If you are coming into the society to take care of the society, you have to be a clean person. How can I an MLA who is already convicted of something, who is charged with something? That is not right. He himself should do it. And do prove it and then come back."

Suparna also criticised the silence of veteran superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty amid the Hema Committee Report. She added that the developments in Kerala should serve as a catalyst for the reform of the film industry across all languages.

Suparna Anand started her career as a child artiste and appeared in Bollywood films like Nagin Aur Suhagin, and Chorni. She made her Mollywood debut with Vaisali and later also starred in Witness. However, after Utharam and Njan Gandharvan, she left the industry. She, however, did appear in small roles in Bollywood films like Dil Ne Ikraar Kiya and Aastha: In the Prison of Spring but after this, she left films.

