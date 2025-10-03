Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has hit theatres with a promising start. The rom-com’s star cast, quirky storyline, and behind-the-scenes buzz about their hefty paychecks are already grabbing attention.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 11:54 AM IST

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, hit theatres on October 2, 2025, and has opened to a decent response at the box office. With an opening day collection of around Rs 9-9.25 crore, the film has managed a respectable start during the festive season. Backed by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Films, the movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, along with a strong supporting cast.

The story revolves around Sunny Sanskari (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi Kapoor), two ex-lovers who reunite to disrupt the weddings of their former partners. What follows is a mix of comedy, emotions, and chaos as they navigate complicated relationships. Adding charm to the narrative are Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf as parallel leads, while Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi bring in humour and drama with their supporting roles.

Who got paid what?

Along with its star-studded cast, the film has drawn attention for the big paychecks behind it. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan tops the list by charging a whopping Rs 14 crore for his role. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the titular Tulsi Kumari, is said to have received Rs 5 crore. Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, who play pivotal characters, were reportedly paid Rs 1 crore each. Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi, who add comic timing and balance to the story, are said to have taken home around Rs 70 lakh each.

Glossy rom-com with star power

The film has been described as a colourful rom-com, blending emotional drama with lighthearted comedy. With its glamorous cast, catchy music, and feel-good storyline, it promises to attract young audiences looking for a fun, entertaining watch. While its opening numbers have been modest, the coming days will determine whether the film can sustain momentum and justify the hefty star salaries.

