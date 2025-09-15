Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's 'Bijuria' has us grooving, 5 Varun Dhawan dance numbers that did the same

Varun Dhawan has always been Bollywood’s energy powerhouse, and his dance numbers prove just that. From club anthems to wedding beats, here are five songs where the actor made us hit replay and groove along with him.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 05:17 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's 'Bijuria' has us grooving, 5 Varun Dhawan dance numbers that did the same
Varun Dhawan's latest track 'Bijuria' is already creating waves. With its vibrant wedding vibe, catchy beats and high-energy moves, the song perfectly shows why Varun is still Bollywood’s dancing star.

This remix of the 90s classic turned into a massive party anthem. Varun's playful chemistry and effortless dance moves made 'Tamma Tamma Again' a go-to number for every celebration.

The actor made a smashing debut with this disco-inspired track. Alongside his co-stars, he lit up the dance floor, giving fans their first glimpse of his electric stage presence.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s new 'Panwadi' song proves Dharma Productions still rules Bollywood’s Holi hits

If there’s one track that still rules playlists, it’s 'Saturday Saturday.' Varun Dhawan's infectious energy and the song’s addictive beat made it the ultimate weekend anthem.

A colourful, celebratory number, 'Rangisari' saw Varun grooving with family vibes and festive charm. The track beautifully blends tradition with modern beats, making it unforgettable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
