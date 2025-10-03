Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director Shashank Khaitan reveals why Alia Bhatt was never offered film; puts 'Dulhania 3' rumours to rest

Shashank Khaitan confirms Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is not Dulhania 3 and Alia Bhatt was never approached.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 05:25 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari director Shashank Khaitan reveals why Alia Bhatt was never offered film; puts 'Dulhania 3' rumours to rest
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is not Dulhania 3

For weeks now, fans have been buzzing with the speculation that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, was secretly Dulhania 3. Many even wondered why Alia Bhatt, the face of the franchise, was missing from the film. Finally, director Shashank Khaitan has broken his silence and set the record straight.

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Khaitan clarified that the film was never planned as part of the Dulhania series. He said, 'Alia was never offered this film, and this film was never supposed to be Dulhania 3. It was always written as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.'

He further explained that while scripting, he already knew Alia’s schedule was packed for the next two to three years. This made it clear that the project was not designed with her in mind.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive

Why Janhvi Kapoor and not Alia Bhatt?

Shashank revealed that the story idea actually came from Varun Dhawan himself, which made him the natural lead for the project. For the female lead, he wanted someone fresh and chose Janhvi Kapoor, as he felt her talent hadn’t yet been explored fully in the comedy-romance space.

While fans were hoping this would be the next chapter in the beloved Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania saga, the director insists that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is an entirely independent film.

That said, Shashank didn’t close the door on Dulhania 3. He mentioned that he, Varun, and Karan Johar have tossed around Dulhania-related ideas before and when the timing and story align, a proper third installment could happen in the future.

For now, fans can enjoy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari as a fresh romantic comedy, not a continuation of the Dulhania universe.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
