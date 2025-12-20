FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ikkis: 'I'm a bit happily sad today...'

On Saturday, the late actor’s elder son, Sunny Deol, took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video from ‘Ikkis’.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 11:19 PM IST

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s video message for Indians, Pakistanis to watch Ikkis: 'I'm a bit happily sad today...'
The late actor Dharmendra, who will be posthumously seen in the upcoming film ‘Ikkis’, once said that he wished that people of both India and Pakistan watch the film.

On Saturday, the late actor’s elder son, Sunny Deol, took to his Instagram and shared a BTS video from ‘Ikkis’. In the video, Dharmendra said, “I'm extremely happy to be in the Mandav films. The team, the captain, Shriram ji. It was done in a very nice way”.

He further mentioned, “I think India and Pakistan both should see the film. I'm a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all, if I made any mistake, please forgive me”.

Sunny wrote in the caption, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year”.

‘Ikkis’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and is based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, one of India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra awardees, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of 21.

The title directly refers to Khetarpal’s age at the time of his death. The lead role is played by Agastya Nanda, marking a significant departure from conventional debut choices, as the film prioritises realism over spectacle. Veteran actor Dharmendra appears in a key role, adding generational weight to the narrative.

The film focuses on military discipline, battlefield decision-making, and personal courage rather than melodrama. Staying true to historical accounts, the film aims to portray the human cost of war while honouring a real-life hero whose bravery continues to hold national significance.

Also read:  After watching Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Kangana Ranaut says 'maza aagaya', has THIS message for filmmaker: 'Dear Aditya Dhar ji border pe...'

 

 

