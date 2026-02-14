Sunny Deol reacts to ‘Ghayal, Ghatak’ reference by Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: 'Humare director is a...'

Sunny Deol called the Dhurandhar dialogue referencing his films Ghayal and Ghatak a 'sweet tribute,' saying he did not receive any royalty and appreciated the gesture honouring his iconic 1990s roles.

Actor Sunny Deol has reacted to a popular dialogue in the film Dhurandhar that reminds fans of his classic movies Ghayal and Ghatak. The line quickly caught the audience's attention because it connects to two of Sunny's most famous action films from the 1990s. The social media users began to question whether the actor received any royal payments for the credit which appeared in the film.

Sunny Deol explained everything in his recent interview. He said he did not receive any royalty or payment for the dialogue used in Dhurandhar. He explained that the reference was used to honour him instead of generating commercial profits. He shared that Aditya Dhar, the film's director, highly admires his work. Sunny said he found the gesture sweet and appreciated the respect shown towards his earlier films.

Why the dialogue became popular:

The audience who watched Ghayal and Ghatak experienced a wave of nostalgia which their memories brought back. The two films established Sunny Deol as an action hero who would become a major force in Hindi cinema. His intense performances and strong dialogues in those movies are still remembered today. The emotional connection which people shared with Dhurandhar made its line a main topic for discussion after the film launched.

Fans identified the dialogue as an intelligent tribute that honoured Sunny's enduring impact. The system allowed younger viewers to discover his earlier movies through its content. The scene became a viral sensation, which increased public interest in Dhurandhar.

Sunny Deol’s ongoing success:

Sunny Deol is experiencing success from his latest movie, Border 2, which has achieved box office success. He maintains his active career because he has multiple upcoming projects in development. Sunny demonstrated his appreciation for others by maintaining a positive and calm response instead of needing payment for his work. His fans praised his reaction because they believe it demonstrates both his modesty and his self-assurance in his extensive professional experience.