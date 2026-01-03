FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra, shares how Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border: 'Mere papa ki...' Viral video

Sunny Deol recalled his late father, Dharmendra, while launching Border 2, saying Haqeeqat inspired the original film. The movie, starring Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, releases on January 23, 2026.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

Sunny Deol gets emotional remembering Dharmendra, shares how Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border: 'Mere papa ki...' Viral video
TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol recently got emotional while talking about his late father, Dharmendra, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Border 2. The occurrence happened in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where the movie's first song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, was unveiled. Sunny expressed how his dad's war movie Haqeeqat motivated him to perform in the original Border, which subsequently turned out to be a vast success.

Childhood inspiration:

Sunny, in his revelation, admitted that he was the one who used to watch his father’s film Haqeeqat when he was a kid. According to him, it was a very powerful experience, and he wanted to act in a war story himself. After a long time, he presented the concept to J.P. Dutta, and they made together Border, which was liked by people from all over India and turned out to be one of the classics in the war genre of Bollywood.

Why did he make Border:

Sunny declared that he was keen to narrate the saga of the Battle of Longewala, a saga of bravery and martyrdom, with the help of Border. He further confessed that the plot turned out to be very intimate for him, and he did not expect it to reach so many people with its charm. The movie keeps on captivating the young ones with its themes of love for the country and valour, just like the previous generations.

Emotional tribute to father:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

During the launch event, Sunny could hardly hold back his emotions when he spoke about his father. He stated that he is still trying to accept Dharmendra’s death and was flooded with the past moments. Furthermore, Sunny expressed his gratitude to the soldiers who were present at the occasion by saying that the border is very important to him and has become a symbol of the valour of India’s military forces.

About Border 2 and song launch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Border pairs Sunny Deol with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and others. The flick is set to hit the theatres on January 23, 2026. The song launch event was packed with pride, nostalgia and emotional moments. Audience and cast also shared their enthusiasm and rejoiced not only in the film's story but also in its linkage with the real-life heroes.

Also read: Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

