Sunny, Bobby Deol grieve with loved ones at Dharmendra’s prayer meet

An inside photo of the ceremony, shared by a fan, shows Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol standing with folded hands, speaking to friends and relatives who had come to bid him a final farewell.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 27, 2025, 11:47 PM IST

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at Dharmendra's prayer meeting, bringing Bollywood together to pay tribute in an emotional moment. The legendary actor's passing on November 24 shook the entire industry, and this intimate gathering, dubbed "Celebration of Life," provided everyone with an opportunity to honour his immense legacy and bid him a heartfelt farewell.

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol stand with folded hands

An inside photo of the ceremony, shared by a fan, shows Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol standing with folded hands, speaking to friends and relatives who had come to bid him a final farewell. Both wore white shirts, symbolising simplicity and mourning, while a large photo of Dharmendra hung behind them, a significant reminder of the superstar's immense presence in Indian cinema.

 

 

The prayer meeting was held on November 27 at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, where many members of the film industry came to pray and console the grieving Deol family. The event, titled "Celebration of Life," ran from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. According to reports, Sonu Nigam will pay musical tribute to Dharmendra by singing some of his classic songs.

More about Dharmendra's prayer meeting

Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89 after prolonged health problems, continued to work despite age-related ailments and was eagerly awaiting the release of the film "Ekkis," starring Agastya Nanda. The Sholay legend was cremated without state honours. Although a gun salute was initially expected, given his contributions to Indian cinema and his tenure as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, the Deol family reportedly opted for a quiet and dignified farewell instead of a state funeral.

While members of the film industry gathered in solidarity, the prayer meeting served as a poignant reminder of Dharmendra's unique legacy. His warmth, humility and the indelible impact he had on generations of actors and audiences were deeply felt, making this gathering not just a farewell, but a celebration of a life that unforgettably shaped Indian cinema.

