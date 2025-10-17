FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sunjay Kapur's sister ignores his widow Priya Sachdev, includes Karisma Kapoor in..., drops strong message: 'Shadow that dares to...'

In a heart-touching post on Instagram, Mandhira shared childhood memories with Sunjay, adding old photos from family trips and birthday celebrations, special moments that showed Sunjay with his parents, his sister, his kids with Karisma Kapoor, and his nieces and nephews.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:01 AM IST

Sunjay Kapur's sister ignores his widow Priya Sachdev, includes Karisma Kapoor in..., drops strong message: 'Shadow that dares to...'
On late Sunjay Kapur's birth anniversary on October 15, his sister Mandhira Kapur shared a heartfelt post remembering old memories with family. What came as a surprise was that she snubbed Priya Sachdev but included Sunjay's ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor, in the post. With that, she penned a long message for Sunjaty, and enclosed was a jibe intended for someone who 'dares to dim or distort intent'.

Sunjay Kapur's sister pens heartfelt post

In a heart-touching post on Instagram, Mandhira shared childhood memories with Sunjay, adding old photos from family trips and birthday celebrations, special moments that showed Sunjay with his parents, his sister, his kids with Karisma Kapoor, and his nieces and nephews. She began, “Happy Birthday, my dearest Bhaiya. This day wraps me in a thousand memories — childhood laughter echoing through our home, birthday candles flickering between us, and your mischievous grin that could melt any storm away. I still see you — that confident, charming boy who grew into a man so full of life, so full of love, so full of light.”

“Today, the world feels quieter without you, yet your presence surrounds us in the love that still binds those who truly knew and cherished you. We hold close your values — truth, loyalty, and grace — and we keep your memory pure and untouched, guarding it from any shadow that dares to dim your light or distort your intent.” 

Mandhira continued, “We miss you more than words can ever say. But even in your absence, you and Dad remain our eternal guides — our light in the dark, our reminder of what it means to live with courage, honour, and love. Your light will never fade, Bhaiya. You live on in our hearts, in our blood, and in every heartbeat of this family.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier, Priya Sachdev Kapur also marked his late husband's birth anniversary with an emotional video filled with her favourite moments with him. The video also featured Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samara and Kiaan. While Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of a cake with "Happy birthday Dad" written on it, in memory of Sunjay. Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a well-known auto parts manufacturer, passed away in June this year while playing Polo in London. Since his passing, his estate has been the subject of an ongoing legal battle. The Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard detailed submissions from Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, the wife of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, in a civil suit filed by Karisma Kapoor's children seeking a share in their father's personal assets.

