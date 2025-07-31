Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property case: Priya Sachdev, daughter Safira take this BIG step, change..., here's all you need to know

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a global auto components company headquartered in Gurugram.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000 crore property case: Priya Sachdev, daughter Safira take this BIG step, change..., here's all you need to know

After the unexpected death of Sunjay Kapur on June 12, a significant dispute has emerged concerning his Rs 30,000 crore property and the company, Sona Comstar. However, the recent developments within the family have drawn considerable attention.

Notably, his wife, actress Priya Sachdev, changed her name and Instagram bio after joining the board of his company. Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a global auto components company headquartered in Gurugram. Recent reports also indicate that Priya's daughter, Safira Chatwal, from her previous marriage, has also changed her name.

Priya Sachdev updated her name on Instagram after Sunjay Kapur's death

Her Instagram handle has also been updated, transitioning from Priya Sachdev Kapur to "Priya Sunjay Kapur". Her bio now states, “Mother. Entrepreneur. Investor. Non-Executive Director, Sona Comstar. Director, Aureus Investment. Carrying forward the vision of @sunjaykapur.”

Priya's Instagram profile update to 'Priya Sunjay Kapur' was observed on Tuesday amid the ongoing family dispute, although she has yet to publicly comment on her husband's death or the current controversy.

Priya Sachdev's daughter Safira changed her surname

Priya Sachdev's daughter Safira, from her previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal, has removed the 'Chatwal' surname from her Instagram profile. Until June 2025, she was still identified as Safira Chatwal.

Social media reaction

These changes have led many to speculate that the mother-daughter duo are making these changes due to claim stakes in property. 

There are claims that Priya moved in with Sunjay before his divorce from Karisma Kapoor, the mother of his children, Samaira and Kiaan. Some fear inheritance issues, especially given Priya's apparent support from the company's board. A comment noted, “Kids of such rich families get trust funds all their lives. But I think baat shares ki ho rahi hai.”

Priya sachdev appointed as Executive Director of Sona Comstar

Days after after Sunjay's passing, Priya Sachdev was appointed as Executive Director of Sona Comstar, securing a remarkable 99.44% of the votes in her favor during the July 25 AGM. She now holds a significant position within the auto components firm that Sunjay once led.

Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur’s allegations

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, is trying to stop an Annual General Meeting of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), stating she was forced to sign documents after Sunjay's death on June 23. She says she's the sole representative of the Kapur family's interests in the auto components company. Though she didn't name anyone, she opposed "passing of a resolution to appoint certain directors," which was seen as referring to Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Despite Rani Kapur's objections, the company proceeded with its AGM on July 25, stating she hasn't been a shareholder since 2019. The company has appointed Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director. Priya has not yet commented on the matter.

Rani Kapur is citing a will from a decade ago, claiming that as per a June 30, 2015 will, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate. This, she says, makes her a majority shareholder of the Sona group, including its stake in the auto components firm. Rani Kapur also described her son's death in the UK as occurring in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances.”

