Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away on Thursday night following a heart attack at 53. Hours before his demise, the businessman extended condolences to those affected by the horrific Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed more than 200 lives. His last X post read, "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. (praying hands emoji) #planecrash.”

Many social media users reacted to the ironic situation as his death news broke hours after he condoled the Ahmedabad plane crash. “Little did Sunjay know when he was posting the above message as well as this below just three days back that his own time has come. Om Shanti,” wrote a user. “How fragile this life is. How fleeting. We never know which goodbye will be the last. So love with your whole heart. Be kind not just to strangers, but especially to family. Because tomorrow isn’t promised, and today is all we truly have. Live gently, love deeply, and treat every day as a final gift,” added another user.

Sunjay’s sudden death has led social media users to dig into his posts where he reflected on his limited time on Earth. On June 9, Sunjay shared a post with the hashtag # MondayMotivation, that read, “Your time on Earth is limited. Leave the 'what ifs’ to the philosophers and instead dive headfirst into the 'why nots’." This post has also gone viral.



Sunjay Kapur, a well-known Indian businessman, was the son of industrialist Dr. Surinder Kapur. He led as Chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading automotive technology company, and served as President of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) of India. Sunjay was married to actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before marrying model-entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.