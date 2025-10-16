'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in interviews

Govinda recently opened up about his equation with wife Sunita, revealing how forgiveness and understanding have played a crucial role in their bond. He also commented on Sunita's remarks in interviews.

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have been hogging the limelight after reports surfaced claiming trouble in their marriage. Though the couple have put the swirling rumours to rest with joint public appearances and remarks, Sunita has often reignited the buzz around their rift. In the latest, Hero No.1 has opened up about his equation with Sunita, revealing how forgiveness and understanding have played a crucial role in their bond.



Govinda opens up on Sunita's remarks in interviews

Praising Sunita, Govinda said, “She is a child herself. My children handle my wife as if she’s a child. Sunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household, only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn’t,” he said in a recent conversation on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Govinda also talked about how he has ‘forgiven’ Sunita for her remarks in interviews. “She has herself made so many mistakes… I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times. Sometimes, according to me, we rely too much on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, so you rely too much on your wife. And as time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, she also explains like a mother. They don’t realise it, but we see it. We can see how they have changed now and how they were when they were young,” he shared.



Govinda on divorce rumours



On divorce rumours, Govinda clarified, “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai.” Meanwhile, Govinda married Sunita in 1987, and they have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.