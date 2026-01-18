Sunita Ahuja says she is not just Govinda's wife, cites Jaya Bachchan as inspiration: 'Apni bhi toh identity honi chahiye'

Sunita Ahuja says she has built her own identity beyond being Govinda’s wife, citing Jaya Bachchan as an example of a woman recognized for her own achievements. She encourages women to take pride in their individuality while supporting their families.

She remarked, during a recent interview, that she has gradually managed to create her own territory as well as her own name. Sunita, who is now 55, confessed that nowadays people identify her as Sunita Ahuja rather than merely as Govinda's spouse. She even played around with the thought that at times she forgets she is his wife due to the fact that she has developed her own name and identity. She stressed that females must take pride in their uniqueness and fight for their own accomplishments to be acknowledged, instead of just being characterised by the notoriety of their significant others.

Citing Jaya Bachchan as an example:

Sunita, to clarify her argument, referred to Jaya Bachchan, a famous actress and member of parliament. Jaya, who has been married to the legendary star Amitabh Bachchan, is a giant in her own right, according to Sunita. She mentioned the episode in the Parliament when Jaya pointed out that the people calling her Jaya Amitabh Bachchan were wrong and she wanted to be recognised by her maiden name Bhaduri, her identity before getting married. Sunita remarked that this example underlines the necessity of women being appreciated for their input and character, instead of being overshadowed by their husbands' accomplishments.

Family and personal life:

Sunita and Govinda married in 1987, and they are the parents of Tina Ahuja and Yashvardan Ahuja. Sunita, their father in particular, has always been very discreet and kept a low profile amid the usually noisy media discussions about their relationship.

She told how she is proud of her path and her skill to be independent in society, and the support she gives to her family. Among the reasons that Sunita speaks, one of the most important ones is the encouragement for women to be who they are and ask for recognition for their achievements, just like Jaya Bachchan used to do.

Message to women:

Sunita's statement conveys a universal lesson for women across the globe that women should be themselves, create their own success, ask for acknowledgement, respect for both their work and character, instead of being recognised just for their partner's renown.