A video has surfaced of Sunita Ahuja's frosty encounter with paparazzi, sparking fresh speculation about her marriage to Govinda.

In a shocking turn of events, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's dramatic exit at a Mumbai fashion show has reignited speculation surrounding their marriage. When confronted by paparazzi about her husband's absence, Ahuja's abrupt departure sparked more questions than answers, leaving many to wonder if the facade of their relationship is crumbling. Was this a calculated snub to Govinda or just another publicity stunt? The internet is abuzz with theories.



Sunita's shocking exit over question on Govinda's absence fuels separation rumours again

A video has surfaced of Sunita Ahuja's frosty encounter with paparazzi, sparking fresh speculation about her marriage to Govinda. When asked about her husband's well-being, Sunita abruptly walked off without a word, while her son Yashvardhan laughed off the awkward moment. When asked, 'Govinda sir kahaan pe hain?' her response was a blunt 'zip it' gesture. As she exited the stage, the paparazzi mentioned Govinda's absence, prompting a cheeky response from her: 'Address de du?' - leaving many to wonder what's really going on behind closed doors.



Netizens react to Sunita's 'zip it' gesture to paparazzi

As the video went viral, netizens shared mixed reactions, with some slamming Sunita's attitude towards Govinda. One user wrote, "Bakwas attitude hai, Govinda sir ko hamesha nicha dikhati hai," while another pointed out, "How much respect you give your husband...your affairs are private, keep the dignity...no matter what...this is disgusting." Others commented, "Madam ki pehchaan to Govinda se hi hai magar," and "Famous hone ke bad Govinda ko raste se hata diya." Some joked, "Kya puch raha hai bhai...Abhi yaad aa gyi to taang pe goli maar degi *hero no. 1 ke," while one user wondered, "Ek baat samajh nahi aati, itni pyari hai yeh, itni mast lady hai, agar Govinda ka sach mai kahi hai toh shameful hai yar."



Meanwhile, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja faced divorce rumours a few months ago, which Sunita strongly denied, calling the gossip "dogs barking" and choosing to take it positively.