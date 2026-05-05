Sunita Ahuja reveals why she forgave Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah after 14 years: 'Didn't want to keep this burden in my heart'

Sunita Ahuja reunited with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah on Laughter Chefs Season 3, ending a 14-year family feud in an emotional episode marked by forgiveness and reconciliation.

In the recent episode of Laughter Chefs Season 3, Sunita Ahuja reunited with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah and the episode shows the end of a 14-year family feud in an emotional episode filled with forgiveness and tears.

Sunita Ahuja’s surprise entry on Laughter Chefs Season 3:

On the Laughter Chefs Season 3 latest episode, it was unexpectedly emotional for the audience and Sunita Ahuja made a surprise appearance on the show, leading to a heartfelt reunion with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah after nearly 14 years of strained relations. After so many years of distance, a family came face-to-face and the light-hearted cooking segment quickly transformed into an emotional episode.

Actor Govinda's wife Sunita revealed later that she had been invited earlier by the show’s team but chose to enter as a surprise, without informing Krushna or Kashmera. After the arrival of Sunita, both Krushna and Kashmera were surprised and emotional. In the episode, she gave the big statements, referring to them as 'my kids,' expressing that she had no desire to carry emotional burdens any longer and decided to forgive and reconnect.

Sunita's emotional first meeting with Krushna Abhishek’s twins:

In the episode, the most touching moments of the episode was Sunita Ahuja meeting Krushna Abhishek’s twins for the first time since their birth. She expressed her emotion and she added that the experience was overwhelming and emotionally fulfilling. Sunita said she felt a strong emotional bond with the children and even remarked that they resemble her, adding that her heart felt at peace seeing them. The moment gave a significant turning point in the long-standing family rift, as Sunita embraced the children warmly and shared affectionate moments with them on the set of the Laughter Chefs Season 3 show.

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Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah seek forgiveness:

The moment had the emotional intensity peak when Krushna Abhishek was seen touching Sunita Ahuja’s feet and hugging her, while Kashmera Shah broke down in tears and apologised. The atmosphere on set shifted from emotional tension to reconciliation, with all three expressing a desire to move forward.