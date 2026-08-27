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Sunil Pal slams Samay Raina's felicitation by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: 'Ghor Kalyug' | Watch viral video

Comedian Samay Raina's felicitation by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at a Mumbai event triggered a sharp reaction from Sunil Pal, who called it 'Ghor Kalyug' and linked it to past controversy.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 06:22 PM IST

Sunil Pal slams Samay Raina's felicitation by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis: 'Ghor Kalyug' | Watch viral video
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Comedian Samay Raina was honoured by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a cyber-awareness event in Mumbai on August 26, 2026. This elicited a strong response from comedian Sunil Pal, who reacted in a video the following day, describing the situation as "Ghor kalyug."

Sunil Pal questions felicitation after controversy

Sunil Pal addressed the controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, questioning how Raina could receive honours despite this issue. In his video, he humorously altered a tagline from an old soap advert, stating, "Jo OK sabun se nahaye, kamal sa khil jaye ab wo ulta ho gaya hai..." He also criticised the use of abusive language by both participants and panellists on the show.

"Kya wo gali galoch karta hai Latent jaisa show lata hai isliye? Participant bhi gali dete hain, panel bhi gali dete hain aur aisi aisi galiyan dete hain ki jo aap sun nahi sakte, kisi ke samne pesh nahi kar sakte," Sunil said. He expressed concern that such incidents convey a misleading message to emerging comedians, suggesting that controversy and legal issues could be pathways to success.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Jo naye comedian hai unko kya message phuchega ki samman pana hai to pehle comedian bano, gali galoch karo, police case karo apne upar, koi aisi controversy kar do ki police marte marte aapko police station le jaye, phir aap news mein aa jao. News mein aane ke baad aapka show dobara success ke saath bahar aayega. Jab aapko success mil jayegi to har aadmi salam karega. Jo police wale aapko maar rahe the, wo aapki security karenge," he said.

Also read: Asha Bhosle's final feature film song to release on her birth anniversary in September

Netizens call it a comeback

Many on social media perceived Samay Raina's Chief Minister's congratulations as his return following criticism over India's Got Latent. Samay has not yet addressed Sunil Pal's comments. The cyber-awareness event was organised to promote online safety and awareness among citizens in Maharashtra.

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