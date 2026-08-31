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As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

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Sunil Pal slams Archana Puran Singh for featuring in India's Got Latent 2: 'Parivaar ki...' | Watch

Sunil Pal criticised Archana Puran Singh for appearing on India's Got Latent 2, saying her sons and husband Parmeet Sethi were humiliated on the show and she should avoid such platforms.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 05:10 PM IST

Sunil Pal slams Archana Puran Singh for featuring in India's Got Latent 2: 'Parivaar ki...' | Watch
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Comedian Sunil Pal has criticised actress Archana Puran Singh for appearing on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent Season 2. He said he was disappointed to see her and her family being insulted on the show.

Sunil Pal questions Archana's decision

India's Got Latent Season 2 had Archana Puran Singh as a panellist. Orry, Sharon Verma, and Nishant Suri were the other panellists. During the episode, her husband Parmeet Sethi, along with her kids Aaryamann and Ayushmaan Sethi, were in the audience. Sunil Pal posted a video to Instagram a few days after the episode's premiere. He claimed in the video that Archana is like a guru to him and that the insult to her family was intolerable.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He said, "Hum toh aapko guru maante hain, par Latent mein jaake aapne jo apne parivaar ko bhi shaamil kiya tha, unka jo apmaan hua hai, woh aapke fan like me, humse saha nahi gaya. Jitne bhi aapke fans hain, unko bura laga." Sunil expressed his concern over Archana's decision to appear on the show, suggesting that as a prominent star with numerous opportunities, she should be more selective in her choices. He said, "Archana ji, paise ke liye kisi tarah ke pralobhan ke liye aapko aisi tarike ke jagah pe jana rukh jana chaiye."

Also read: Toxic Worldwide Box Office: Yash's gangster drama inches closer to Rs 300 crore, set to surpass Karuppu

Objection over jokes on family

Archana did not disparage her own family, Sunil Pal explained. However, he claimed that others ridiculed her family on the broadcast. "Aapne beizzati nahi ki, par aapke parivaar ki beizzati wahan pe ho gayi," he declared. He also objected to the jokes made on her sons and hubby. Sunil claims that on the show, her husband Parmeet Sethi was referred to as "berozgar" and her sons as "nalla."

He said, "Latent pe aapke bachchon ko nalla kaha gaya, pati ko berozgar kaha gaya, toh bura laga. Sorry, but sach mein bura laga." An Instagram page posted the footage. Sunil Pal's remarks have not yet received a response from Archana Puran Singh.

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