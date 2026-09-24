Sunil Pal makes big statement on Bigg Boss, calls Salman Khan show 'gutter': 'Humne aapko...'

Comedian Sunil Pal slammed Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 outburst, said stars exist because of public, criticized big films' flop show, and called Bigg Boss a gutter show.

Comedian Sunil Pal has slammed Salman Khan over his recent angry speech on Bigg Boss 20. He said Salman became a star because of the public and also asked him to shut down Bigg Boss, calling it a "gutter show". Salman has not responded to Sunil's comments yet.

Sunil Pal slams Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 outburst

During Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman chastised online trolls for body-shaming and personally attacking celebrities. Sunil Pal responded to Salman's outburst at a public event. Reacting to it, Sunil Pal said, "Salman ko humne banaya hai, Salman ne hume nahi banaya hai. Salman aaj star humare sab ki wajah se hi hain. Humne unki sekdo films dekhi, uski wajah se hai. Aur Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, sab log sabak le lijiye, aap logon ka time pass bahut zyada chal raha hai."

He also took a dig at the box office performance of big-budget films. He compared them with the small-budget film Hanuman Ansh. Sunil said, "Hanuman Ansh ne Rs 500 crore kamaye, jo Rs 2 crore mein bani hai, aur Rs 500 crore ki film Rs 50 crore bhi nahi kama paa rahi hai. Sharam aani chahiye aapko."

He further added, "Sharam aani chahiye aapko; aap itne bade star hain. Aapne corporate labour ko khareed liya, corporate house ko khareed liya. Chote log film nahi bana pa rahe hain. Hanuman ji ki kripa hui, Neem Karoli baba ji ki kripa hui, aaj Hanuman Ansh ne itna kamaya" Sunil Pal also demanded that Salman should shut down Bigg Boss. He called the reality show a "gutter show".

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What Salman Khan said on Bigg Boss 20

For background, Salman spoke out against trolls who target celebrities based on their appearance, age, and personal lives during a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode. He also spoke about trolling of new mothers over post-pregnancy weight gain. Without naming Katrina Kaif, who was recently trolled after becoming a mother, he said, "Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight. Jab woh picturon mein wapas aayegi toh woh fit aa jayengi she wants to spend time with her family." Salman added that he experiences age-related trolling. People say he's gotten older. Reacting angrily, he removed his shirt and hat and wiped off his makeup on camera to show his fitness.