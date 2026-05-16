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Sunil Pal feels he was 'trolled' by Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma's show: 'My courage and strength were broken'

The Great Indian Kapil Show celebrated World Laughter Day on May 2 with a special episode featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, blending roast comedy, viral banter and Sunil Pal's surprise appearance. Pal claimed that the makers intentionally attempted to mock him during the show.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 16, 2026, 06:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Sunil Pal feels he was 'trolled' by Samay Raina on Kapil Sharma's show: 'My courage and strength were broken'
Samay Raina and Sunil Pal on The Great Indian Kapil Show
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Veteran stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal has alleged that he felt "targeted" and emotionally cornered during his recent appearance with Samay Raina at Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, claiming that the experience left him deeply upset. The Great Indian Kapil Show celebrated World Laughter Day on May 2 with a special episode featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, blending roast comedy, viral banter and Sunil Pal's surprise appearance for a laughter-packed reunion.

In a recent interview with ANI, Pal said he had always shared a cordial relationship with the host Kapil Sharma. "I have been to Kapil Sharma's show 5 times. Kapil calls me. He is my dear friend. I respect Kapil. Kapil told me to come to the show," he said. However, speaking about the particular episode, Pal alleged that he was not informed beforehand that he would be expected to perform stand-up comedy during the segment. "It was a normal conversation. I thought this is also a format. I didn't know that I will be called for a stand-up. And I will be trolled," he added.

Pal further claimed that he later felt the makers had intentionally attempted to mock him during the show. "Then I came to know that in such a big show, why was Sunil Pal called? Because they wanted to target Sunil Pal. They wanted to insult Sunil Pal and make themselves big, they wanted to insult me. Archana Puran Singh is not laughing. Sidhu is also not laughing. They surrounded me. They told me to do anything. My strength and courage were broken", he said.

Apart from the incident, Sunil also criticised what he described as the increasing use of vulgarity and abusive language in stand-up comedy performances. Without naming any particular comedian, he questioned the growing popularity of content centred around profanity. "Seeing this, others will also want to become a stand-up comedian. I don't want to do anything else. I just want to abuse. I want to talk about vulgar things," he said.

The comedian added that he had also received offers involving abusive humour but chose not to pursue such content. "We get offers every day. But we think that no, we don't have to sell our conscience for money," he said. Reflecting on his own career, Pal said he has always preferred clean and family-oriented comedy. "From 9 years to 90 years, with the whole family, we have done thousands of shows. And we get the love of the whole family," he concluded.

READ | Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

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