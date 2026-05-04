Sunil Pal breaks silence after being 'humiliated' by Samay Raina, Kapil Sharma: 'Even Shah Rukh Khan becomes butt of jokes'

Comedian Sunil Pal dismissed 'humiliation' claims over his interaction with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show, calling it normal comedy banter rather than disrespect.

A recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show grabbed attention after comedian Sunil Pal appeared alongside Samay Raina. While many viewers called their interaction 'humiliating,' Sunil Pal dismissed the claims, saying it was simply normal comedy banter and not disrespect.

Not humiliation, just comedy Banter:

The episode became one of the most talked-about moments in the Indian comedy scene because it showcased two comedians who performed with different comedic styles. Sunil Pal had earlier criticised Samay Raina for his use of abusive language in comedy, but Samay said that 'Even Shah Rukh Khan becomes butt of jokes'. The audience members formed their opinions about their stage performance before the actors started their actual dialogue.

Samay made a joke during the show about learning abusive words from Sunil Pal's video comments, which created the impression that the audience was making fun of the experienced comedian. Sunil rejected the public outcry because he stated that comedians use leg-pulling as an accepted practice during comedy performances. He explained that comedians use this platform to make jokes about one another while they maintain friendly relations without showing any animosity. His assertion suggests that serious situations should have produced different outcomes. He demonstrated that even top stars like Shah Rukh Khan face humorous treatment on such shows, which created no basis for him to take offence.

No personal rivalry, just a difference in style:

Sunil Pal confirmed his absence of personal animosity toward Samay Raina. Their conflict exists purely because they hold different beliefs about comedy performance. He showed that his worries about Samay extended to all younger comedians who use profanity and sexual content in their work.

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Sunil Pal stated that modern comedians possess superior resources and opportunities, which should lead them to create more innovative content instead of using profanity. He emphasised that audiences need better entertainment options because he maintained his commitment to clean comedy, which he started during his early career when he had limited resources.