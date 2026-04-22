Sunil Grover's Diamond Raja makes Sunrisers Hyderabad players Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head dance to Slowly Slowly - Watch

As the official Entertainment Partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Netflix, in its Chill Like A Champion campaign, teleports the team's players Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travid Head to The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS) universe, dancing and singing along with Sunil Grover's Diamond Raja.

What happens when the game ends, but the entertainment doesn’t? For the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad, it’s as simple as hitting play and getting immersed into a whole new world. In their downtime, the team trades post-game fatigue for a full-blown, immersive entertainment session in Netflix’s latest video for its campaign, Chill Like a Champion.

As the official Entertainment Partner for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Netflix, in the latest video from its Chill Like A Champion campaign, takes the team on an emotional rollercoaster as they teleport to The Great Indian Kapil Show (TGIKS) universe, dancing and singing along with Diamond Raja as they unwind and chill together.

The video begins with showing how after a long day on the field, the players tune into Netflix to unwind with Diamond Raja – Sunil Grover’s iconic avatar from The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a moment, they find themselves pulled straight into the action, landing in a wildly entertaining, alternate reality alongside Diamond Raja himself. What follows is a high-energy, tongue-in-cheek sequence featuring a custom, lyrically hilarious version of his beloved song Slowly Slowly, doubling up as a cheeky reminder to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Speaking on this collaboration, Sunil Grover said, "Netflix has certainly surprising ways to inspire and excite you as an artist. This collaboration brought together the best of two worlds, cricket and entertainment, and coming together with the stellar cricketers Ishan Kishan, Abhishek, Sharma, and Travis Head was such a delightful experience in itself. Getting to bring Diamond Raja into this mix – which first appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show – was an interesting way to make this even more special. It is playful, happy, it is dramatic and it shows how entertainment can completely pull you into another world. Just like what Netflix does."

Packed with nods to fan-favourite titles like Pushpa and K-dramas like When Life Gives You Tangerines, the film brings alive the joy of switching off from the noise and tuning into stories that transport you elsewhere.

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