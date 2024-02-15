Twitter
Sunflower season 2 trailer: Ranvir Shorey continues to suspect Sunil Grover, new tenant Adah Sharma creates more mystery

Sunil Grover, Adah Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi star in the second season of the comedy murder mystery Sunflower, which premieres on ZEE5 on March 1.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

The trailer of the second season of the comedy murder mystery Sunflower was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, February 15. Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, and Ashish Vidyarthi return as the members of the Sunflower society, and Adah Sharma as the new tenant is the latest addition to the ensemble cast.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform ZEE5 shared the exciting trailer on its social media channels. The YouTube description of the trailer reads,  "With another murder in the Sunflower Society, Sonu once again finds himself as the main suspect. Amidst new suspicious tenants in the building, who is the real killer? Watch the dark comedy unravel in Sunflower 2. Premieres 1st March, 2024."

The trailer offers a glimpse into the intriguing world of Sunflower, a middle-class housing society in Mumbai teeming with quirky characters. Sunil Grover, reprising his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh, once again infuses humor and mystery while Adah Sharma adds her charm as Rosie Mehta to the already stellar cast.

Picking up from where Season 1 left off, police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Mr. Kapoor's murderer. Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case.

Talking about Sunflower Season 2, Sunil Grover said in a statement, "I am genuinely thrilled to finally share the exciting new season of Sunflower with our incredible fans. The wait has indeed been long, and I know fans are eagerly waiting for this next chapter. The love for Season 1 has been overwhelming, and I sincerely hope that fans will appreciate this season even more. Sunflower Season 2 has more suspense, filled with thrill and laughter, while introducing complex characters. I particularly enjoy playing such multilayered characters as it gives a chance to explore the character a lot more. The aim was to keep this season light-hearted while adding that layer of intrigue and mystery. To all the viewers out there, get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and unexpected twists in the fresh sequel of Sunflower, premiering on ZEE5."

Adah Sharma added, "Joining the cast of Sunflower, which has already garnered a massive fandom, has been an absolute delight, and I am thrilled for the show's much-awaited sequel. My character, Rosie adds a new layer to the narrative. Rosie is mysterious and very sharp. She's very attractive however she's the woman of every man's nightmare. Rosie comes to live in Sunflower society and turns everyone's lives upside down. She is on a mission right from the start, she claims she is a bar dancer but as the episodes progress you realise, she's an excellent liar who can fool everyone with her innocence. Right from the cops to Mr. Iyer to Sonu she manages to outsmart everyone."

Created by Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, Sunflower Season 2 will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 1.

