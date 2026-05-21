Sumukhi Suresh becomes only Indian female comic to perform at Netflix comedy festival 2026

Sumukhi Suresh represented India at Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026, becoming the only Indian female comedian in the global lineup and earning praise for her debut US performance.

Stand-up comedian, actor and writer Sumukhi Suresh represented India at the prestigious Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026, becoming the only Indian female comedian featured in this year’s lineup. Organised by Netflix, the globally recognised comedy festival featured some of the biggest names from the international comedy circuit.

Held across iconic venues in Los Angeles, the festival is considered one of the world’s largest celebrations of stand-up comedy and comedic storytelling. Sumukhi shared the stage with comedians including Zainab Johnson, Molly Kearney, Liza Treyger, Aurie Styla, Michael Longfellow, Chris Redd and filmmaker-comedian Kevin Smith.

‘It felt surreal’: Sumukhi on performing in Los Angeles

Speaking about the experience, Sumukhi Suresh said performing at Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026 was “surreal” and one of the biggest moments of her career. She also revealed that this was her first-ever performance in the United States, making the occasion even more memorable.

The comedian said the audience in Los Angeles made the experience special with their warmth and energy. According to Sumukhi, the crowd was ready to laugh, connect and enjoy the performance, which turned the show into an unforgettable experience.

She also thanked Netflix for creating a global platform that brings together comedians from around the world and celebrates diverse comedic voices.

Netflix Is A Joke Fest continues to grow globally:

Launched in 2022, Netflix Is A Joke Fest has quickly become one of the most influential comedy festivals worldwide. The biennial event showcases stand-up performances, podcasts, sketches, fan experiences and special live events curated by Netflix.

With performers from across the global comedy landscape, the festival continues to serve as Netflix’s biggest celebration of comedy and entertainment.

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Sumukhi’s growing presence in entertainment:

Over the years, Sumukhi Suresh has built a strong identity in Indian entertainment through her observational humour and storytelling style across stand-up, films and web series. She was recently seen in Netflix’s romantic comedy series The Royals and also wrote the dialogue for the thriller film CTRL. Her appearance at Netflix Is A Joke Fest 2026 reflects Netflix’s increasing focus on showcasing Indian comedic talent on international platforms.