Sumona Chakravarti dances on 'London Thumakda' at Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's wedding

February is truly the month of love. Yesterday actor Vikrant Massey got hitched with his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur, and they both look adorable cute together. Their wedding was an intimate affair with traditional processions. The duo got married in the hilly regions of Himachal Pradesh, and the images from the wedding have already gone viral.

However, we are here to talk about one of the baraati from the wedding, Sumona Chakravarti. The actress who is well known for her stint at The Kapil Sharma Show has attended the wedding, and she was all geared up to add charm to the occasion. Sumona has been close to the couple, thus she took the centre stage and danced on Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen' song 'London Thumakda' at the Haldi ceremony.

Here are the snaps from the dance

The actress also posed with the other attendees and looked charmingly stylish in her green Punjabi suit.

Here's the picture

The actor on Saturday dropped a series of his wedding pictures on social media. With the photos, he penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Today this journey of seven years has turned into seven births. Thank you so much for supporting us in this journey. Sheetal and Vikrant. 18.02.2022.”

A number of fans and friends have commented on the post. Bollywood actress Taapsee wrote, “Finally! So so happy for both of you !” Nakuul Mehta commented, “Dher saari khushiyaan.” Mouni Roy mentioned, “Congratulations you guys.” Gurpreet Saini mentioned, “Paaaaaajiiiii Mubarakaan te mohabbataan Bohot Bohot … Rabb donaan nu khush rakhe. Jiyo !!”

Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awwwwwww the cutest two who were meant to be ! God bless you two congratulations.” Another person wrote, “One the most wonderful couple. Heartiest congratulations. Wish you a lifetime of happiness.”