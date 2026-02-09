FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sumit Arora’s inspiring story: From struggling young writer to Bollywood success with Jawan, Border 2

Sumit Arora is a Bollywood writer who rose from struggling with TV work in Mumbai to writing major films like Jawan and Border 2, and hit web series like The Family Man and Stree, showing talent, hard work and determination.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Sumit Arora’s inspiring story: From struggling young writer to Bollywood success with Jawan, Border 2
Sumit Arora is one of the well-known writers in Bollywood today. He has written dialogues for major films like Jawan and Border 2 and worked on popular web series such as The Family Man and Stree. However, he had a difficult journey. Sumit had a hard time getting a job in the movie business when he first arrived in Mumbai. He began writing for television programs such as Saadda Haq and Dill Mill Gayye, where he gradually acquired experience and honed his storytelling skills.

Family’s surprising reaction:

Sumit's family back home didn't believe him when he started making good money at a young age. It seemed improbable that a young man could make so much money from writing, so they joked that he might have joined a gang in Mumbai. Sumit remembers his family laughing and asking, 'Where is all this money coming from?' Their response demonstrates how out of the ordinary his early success was and how far he had come from his modest origins.

Rise to Bollywood and web success:

Sumit moved from television to movies and web series over time. Major production companies took notice of him because of his ability to write compelling stories and powerful dialogue. These days, he works on major Bollywood productions that are seen by millions of Indians. He has made a name for himself in the industry as a dependable and imaginative storyteller thanks to his roles in Jawan, Border 2 and web series like The Family Man.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about importance of box office numbers, says they are not different from arts: 'Aaj Ki Raat got a billion likes'

A story of hard work and talent:

Sumit Arora demonstrates an inspiring path which all aspiring entertainment industry professionals should follow. From his initial struggles in Mumbai, he reached success as a writer for major films and popular web series shows, which demonstrate his dedication, talent and determination to succeed. Today, he is respected in Bollywood for his writing abilities and his dedication to work and his artistic vision.

