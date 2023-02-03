Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Sumeet Vyas says OTT has exceeded cinema in some aspects: 'The budgets of some of the shows...' | Exclusive

Sumeet Vyas talks about the gap between cinema and OTT, and his latest show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke.

Reported By:Abhimanyu Mathur| Edited By: Abhimanyu Mathur |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Sumeet Vyas says OTT has exceeded cinema in some aspects: 'The budgets of some of the shows...' | Exclusive
Sumeet Vyas talks about his new show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Sumeet Vyas has worked in web shows longer than most Indian actors. That is because he was part of some of the first ever web series made in the country almost nine years ago. Over the years, he has seen the medium grow and evolve. In a chat with DNA, the actor talks about the growth, his new show Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, and why he was ‘scared’ taking it up.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke sees Sumeet in a negative role probably for the first time in his career. The actor says that was the biggest draw for him when approached for the show. “That is what drew me to the script that if I could play something like this, it is so against my grain. It’s also more challenging and little scary because you don’t know how it will land or if you’d be able to pull it off. You don’t know if people who have seen and appreciated your work would accept you in something like this. But one will only find out if one takes those chances. You only grow when you take chances where you can fail,” he says.

The actor has largely played sober positive characters in his career before, leading to many assuming that is who he is in real life. Sumeet says with a laugh, “I did my homework and did this part as sincerely as I did all my other parts. To be very honest, I am not a lot like the people I have played before.”

He was, however, mindful of not judging his character even though it was negative. Sumeet explains, “While signing the show, I wanted to meet the makers because I wanted to see how they saw the show. I met Srijit ji and I identified with his vision for the show and Tariq, the character I play. The way I play a character, I don’t like judging it even if it is a so-called negative character. I look for what drives Tariq. Becoming what he has become and choosing this way of life has been a conscious thought-out decision for him so there must be something that is driving him. One needs to figure that out.”

Although he had worked in TV shows and films early on, Sumeet’s breakthrough role was of Mikesh in Permanent Roommates, arguably India’ first long-form web series, released in 2014. Since then, he has worked in a number of shows like Tripling, The Verdict, Jugaadistan, and now Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. When asked if OTT has bridged the gap with cinema over time, the actor says, “It has exceeded in some levels because the budgets of some of the shows are at par or more than most movie budgets. They employ the same kind of technical expertise that the movie makers do. They have all the talent. I don’t think people making shows on OTT were competing with films. It’s just happened.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress mega event to conclude today, top moments of Rahul Gandhi from the journey | In Pics
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Sidharth Malhotra greets Kiara Advani with a hug at Mission Majnu screening; Sajid Khan, Nora Fatehi also attend
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Video of Janhvi Kapoor performing workout in sportswear goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.