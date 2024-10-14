Featuring Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat, Raat Jawaan Hai focus on the challenges of parenting. Helmed by Sumeet Vyas in his directorial debut, the show is streaming on SonyLIV.

After impressing the audiences with his remarkable performances in films and series such as Permanent Roommates, English Vinglish, TVF Tripling, and Veere Di Wedding among others, Sumeet Vyas has now donned the director's hat for the recent web series Raat Jawaan Hai featuring Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat. Based on three close friends navigating the uncertain realm of parenting, the show has been receiving a lot of love from the audiences and appreciation from the critics for its heartwarming storytelling and relatable performances.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sumeet Vyas talked in detail about Raat Jawaan Hai. Sumeet shared that he always wanted to direct. "I have directed plays in the past. I didn't get an opportunity to direct a project earlier as I never pursued directing seriously as I was doing a lot of work as an actor. When this show came about, I was very excited to be a part of it. It has a lot of things that I wanted to say", he said.

Sumeet tied the knot with TV actress Ekta Kaul in 2018 and they welcomed their son named Ved Vyas in 2020. As a father of a four-year-old son, he shared that he drew a lot from his own experiences while making this show about three young parents. Though he also added, "But, to be very honest, a big chunk of whatever you see on the screen was there on the paper. It was written by the writer. I don't want to take the credit away from the fantastic script we had. Our job is to take the written material and take it a notch higher from where it already is."

Sharing his experience of directing Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat, Sumeet stated, "All three of them are such gifted actors. More than being good actors, they are also team players. None of them had any problems because it was very important that their friendship comes through. I was very concerned that they get along with each other, that get along with the kids. They had to be very very patient while shooting with the kids, which they were. We were really grateful that we got actors who are not only brilliant, but good people to work with."

The eight-episodic series Raat Jawaan Hai began streaming on SonyLIV from October 11.

