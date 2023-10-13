Sultan Of Delhi review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma’s Jai-Veeru bond saves Milan Luthria’s mediocre gangster drama

Sultan of Delhi, Milan Luthria's period gangster drama, is saved by the charm and chemistry of its leads - Tahir Raj Bhasin and Anjumm Shharma.

Director: Milan Luthria

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Mehreen Pirzada and Sunil Palwal

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Ratings: 3 stars

Sultan Of Delhi is yet another gangster drama that focuses on how a man from nowhere, fights to get the hold of the city with his wit and power. However, what makes it slightly different from other gangster dramas, is that it doesn’t intensify action and also shows a pure and loving bond which keeps you hooked throughout the season. However, where gangster dramas’ endings mostly leave you only in suspense, this one will also leave you heartbroken and wanting for more.

Set in the '60s, Sultan Of Delhi tells the story of a refugee Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin) who lost everyone but his father during the Partition and has big dreams and ambitions to rule over Delhi. The story starts with some horrifying scenes set around the Partition, which establish our hero as a fearless rebel. Cut to Arjun meeting Bangali (Anjumm Shharma) in a game of luck. We later see them becoming inseparable friends that we keep rooting for the whole season. Both Arjun and Bangali work for Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak), who has a well-established business of smuggling guns. Arjun impresses him with his wit and his sharpness and becomes Jagan Seth’s confidant. However, the twist comes when Rajendra Pratap Singh (Nishant Dahiya) and Shankari Devi (Anupriya Goenka) decide to spoil their plans.

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the role of an ambitious and strong-headed boy who is smarter and wittier than you think. Tahir shines as Arjun Bhatia and will make you fall in love with him and hate him at the same time. Tahir looked a little young to carry the weight of heroism that his character requires but his commanding screen presence salvages that. His soft side is what makes him the charmer, but his ruthless side which comes a little later in the show makes him a screen stealer. Anjumm Shharma's Bangali is my favourite character in the show because it adds much-needed humour and lightness to the dark gangster drama. The actor's portrayal of a loyal friend, fearless enemy, and passionate lover makes him the most relatable in the show. Bangali and Arjun's friendship reminds you of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's bond in Sholay and gives full Jai Veeru vibes until the end.

Among the supporting cast, Anupriya Goenka is one of the strongest in terms of impact and performance. Shankari is one of the strongest characters in the series who will astonish you with her game plans, her dominance, and her attitude. Anupriya fits perfectly into the role of the villain and aces it like a star. Mouni Roy creates an impact even with limited screen time.

But I do feel the story could have been more gripping rather than just going flat at some points. The pacing of the show makes it a little mediocre and the only thing that stands out in the first season is the pure bond between Arjun and Bangali. That is the only thing that makes the show differ from so many gangster dramas out there. However, the dialogue in the series does leave a lasting impact much like any Milan Luthria production, and the music is just a perfect fit too. The action sequences do not get too violent but keep you engaged.

Based on a book, the show is too literal in the first half but gets interesting as it moves towards the climax. At times it gives you a Bollywood movie vibe rather than a series with forced love stories. The series does seem to be a tad predictable in the beginning but as Arjun evolves into a rising star in the world of crime, it getting more gripping and it's only towards the end that it becomes nail-biting too. Sultan of Delhi requires your patience as an audience

Full of punchlines, Milan Luthria’s gangster drama is a package of emotions that unravel slowly as characters show their real colours. From the strong characters to the beautiful aesthetics everything is what you expect from Milan Luthria’s directorial. But Sultan Of Delhi is only a must-watch if you are a fan of gangster dramas.