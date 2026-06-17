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'Suicide sabse bada paap hai': Ravi Kishan on Sanchita Ugale's death, says meditation is important

Ravi Kishan urged young people to turn towards meditation and spirituality while reacting to Sanchita Ugale's alleged suicide.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Suicide sabse bada paap hai': Ravi Kishan on Sanchita Ugale's death, says meditation is important
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Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has shared his thoughts on the growing number of suicide cases among young people following the alleged suicide of 22-year-old television actor Sanchita Ugale.

Speaking to PTI, Ravi Kishan said it was heartbreaking to see youngsters choosing to end their lives. Referring to the recent death of the young actor, he stressed the importance of finding inner strength through spirituality.

He said, "Isiliye meditation zaroori hai, adhyatma zaroori hai, puja paath zaroori hai, thoda shaktiyan milti hai. Sukh dukh to aate rehte hai, vo aate rahenge. Aisa koi vyakti nahi hai jo dukhi nahi hai, chintan nahi hai jisko. Lekin zinda bhi rehna hai."

He explained that everyone goes through difficult phases in life, but people must hold on and continue living despite pain and worries.

Sharing his personal beliefs about suicide, Ravi Kishan added, "Suicide to sabse bada paap hai, vo aatma ko kabhi moksh hi nahi milta. Jo bhi aatmahatya karta hai, uski aatma yahi bhatakti hai. Kyunki usne apne nirdharit samay par praan nahi tyaga. Pehle le liya. To vo vahin aatmayen banke, pret pishach banke, yahi ghoomte hai."

About Sanchita Ugale's Death

Sanchita Ugale, who appeared in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday. She was 22. According to police, she was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara, Mumbai, at around 7 pm.

A police official said, "A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered."

Sanchita had also worked in films. She played the younger version of Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and was also seen in Manoj Bajpayee's Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, please seek help from a mental health professional or contact a local crisis helpline. Support is available, and reaching out can make a difference.

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