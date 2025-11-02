FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan gives personal touch to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with ‘King and King’s Princess’ wish

Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, gave the day a personal touch when she shared a unique birthday message with two mugs reading "King" and "King's princess", a cute nod to their relationship.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 07:17 PM IST

Suhana Khan gives personal touch to Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday with ‘King and King’s Princess’ wish
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday on November 2, and his birthday celebrations and tributes in the film world made this momentous achievement even more memorable. Many celebrities, including Kajol,  Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Ritesh Deshmukh and others have extended their best wishes to the "Badshah" of Bollywood through social media.

Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, gave the day a personal touch when she shared a unique birthday message with two mugs reading "King" and "King's princess", a cute nod to their relationship. Although the specifics of this mug have not been widely reported in major media outlets, Suhana's affectionate social media behaviour has definitely been noticed.

Take a look at the post:

 

 

This birthday comes at a fascinating time professionally. His upcoming film, titled King Hai, in which Suhana will star with him, has piqued the interest of the audience.

At a recent X Q&A session, Shah Rukh opened up about working with his children in the film industry: "On set I respect them as my colleagues and appreciate their input and hard work," he said, adding that collaborating with Suhana for King "feels personal".

It is also noteworthy that the birthday function was held at his residence in Alibaug, in which the presence of his close friends and industry associates was quite intimate.

As Khan enters his seventh decade of life, the festival not only reflects his enduring star power, but also focuses his attention towards legacy, family and of course, the next big screen chapter.

Also read: After KING title reveal, Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan India's..., celebrates his 60th birthday with...

 

