Suga's Spotify account hacked? BTS ARMY suspects 'desis' for putting Bhojpuri song under his name

Indian fans of popular K-pop band BTS are of the opinion that rapper-songwriter Suga's Spotify account has been hacked by one of the 'desis'. Those who love to listen to the music produced by Suga are obviously aware of his Spotify account and the line-up of songs in it. However, ARMY, the BTS fandom, was in for a surprise when they came across a new track, 'Suga Song' on the rapper's verified Spotify profile. Notedly, it was a Bhojpuri song that was apparently about Lord Shiva, loosely connecting it to one of the 'desis' hacking into Suga's Spotify account.

As soon as the ARMY noticed the track on Suga's verified account, the odd number garnered a gamut of reactions from BTS fans, who of course suspected that an Indian was behind the hacking.

Taking to Twitter, several of Suga's fans tweeted asking who had hacked his account and added the Bhojpuri song. A fan wrote on Twitter, "OMG a Bhojpuri song uploaded as Suga Song under Suga profile on Spotify. Who did this show yourself?" "This is kinda funny incident. Who did this? They literally added bhajan," tweeted another fan. A Twitter user wrote, "Y'all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man's account real quick this is embarrassing."

Suga's Spotify account features original as well as remix tracks including 'My Universe - Suga Remix', 'Blueberry Eyes', among others.

Meanwhile, the South Korean pop band has announced the continuation of their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour with April dates at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The septet will perform at the venue on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16, their management agency BigHit Music said Wednesday.