'Sufiyum Sujatayum' trailer: Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari's film depicts incomplete love story in soulful way

The trailer for Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum is out. This is the first Malayalam film to get directly streamed on a digital platform that is, Amazon Prime Video. The out-and-out romantic film stars Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. In the trailer, we see Aditi as a mute woman who falls in love with a Sufi singer. Their love story after coming out in open is tagged as Love Jihad by the villagers.

However, Aditi doesn't get a happy ending with the Sufi singer as she is married to Jayasurya. He seems to be initially unaware of his wife's broken heart which leads to difficulties in the marriage. However, after knowing, the story takes a turn which makes the whole film of Sufiyum Sujatayum. The trailer is set against the backdrop of Kerala and Aditi looks beautiful as ever.

Check out the video below:

Talking about the film, Aditi said in a statement, "Sufiyum Sujatayum is a special film for me. I have been lucky to work with some incredible people across India, and this film marks my debut as the leading lady of a Malayalam film."

While Jayasurya stated, "Sufiyum Sujatayum too keeps up with the tradition and depicts a story of a beautiful girl with an incomplete love story. I play the role of the husband to Aditi's character. An interesting and nuanced role of a husband that knows of his wife's love for another man, and tries to find ways to keep his family together. There's a lot that we're trying to convey through the film and one will have to watch the movie and be part of it to know how beautifully these sequences take place."

Sufiyum Sujatayum is written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. The film is produced by Vijay Babu and will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from July 3, 2020.