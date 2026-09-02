Sudhir Dalvi battled critical illness, struggled to pay medical bills; Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar step in to help

Sudhir Dalvi's wife Suhas has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar were among the Bollywood celebrities who financially helped the veteran actor during his critical illness.

Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba and Guru Vashishta in Ramayan, faced a serious health crisis last year after being hospitalised with life-threatening complications caused by sepsis.

During his prolonged treatment, his family struggled with rising medical expenses. Now, his wife Suhas Dalvi has revealed that several people from the film industry, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar, came forward to help them financially.

Speaking to Subhash K Jha for BollySpice, Suhas said that Sudhir is now back home but continues to face health challenges.

“He is at home now. He still has to walk with the help of a walker, and his mind is disoriented. But he is happy to be home. So am I. The hospital was not only expensive, the aura of being in a hospital is also very intimidating for a patient.”

Ranbir, Kartik and Akshay helped with medical expenses

Suhas recalled how support started coming in after news spread that the family was struggling to pay Sudhir's hospital bills.

“When the news spread that we were unable to meet hospital bills, many from the film industry came forward to help financially. I can’t immediately recall all the names. But Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar were among the first to help. There were so many others from the film industry and outside.”

She also said that several devotees of Sai Baba contributed towards his treatment because of Sudhir's association with the role.

“My husband is best known for playing Sai Baba. So many Sai bhakts came forward to help. Who says we’ve become a heartless people? The love and generosity after my husband’s illness is overwhelming.”

Sudhir Dalvi's family spent nearly Rs 10 lakh on treatment

Sudhir was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in October 2025 after suffering severe complications caused by sepsis. The infection reportedly affected his joints and resulted in a loss of mobility in his limbs. He spent an extended period in the ICU during his treatment.

His family had already spent nearly Rs 10 lakh on his medical care, while doctors had indicated that the expenses could rise beyond Rs 15 lakh.

In December 2025, the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust was also permitted to provide financial assistance to the veteran actor. The trust contributed Rs 11 lakh towards his treatment.

Wife says Sudhir now needs prayers

Suhas said the family had also been receiving monthly financial assistance from a film association. However, she said they were now asking the association to redirect that money towards someone else who needed it more.

She said Sudhir had received the medical treatment available to him and that he now primarily needed prayers.

Suhas also spoke about her own difficulties while caring for him, saying she is elderly and asthmatic but continues to do her best to look after her husband.

Sudhir Dalvi's career

Sudhir Dalvi has worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades.He became widely known for playing Guru Vashishta in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan. He later played Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, a role that made him a household name.

The actor has appeared in several films, including Kranti, Satyamev Jayate, Khudgarz, Guru and Khal Nayak.

His television credits include Chanakya, Jai Hanuman, Vishnu Puran, Buniyaad and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others.