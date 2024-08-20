Twitter
National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker Utpalendu Chakraborty passes away at 76 after cardiac arrest

DNA TV Show: Will President's rule be imposed in West Bengal amid uproar over Kolkata doctor rape-murder case?

Kylian Mbappe files Rs 511 crore complaint against former club PSG over…

Fawad Khan to finally return to Indian theatres? Actor's biggest hit The Legend of Maula Jatt to release here on...

Mpox scare: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for handling patients amid global surge in cases

Entertainment

Sudheer Babu embarks on supernatural journey with Jatadhara - First look and title unveiled

Jatadhara is not just another movie; it's a cinematic event that blends supernatural fantasy with intense, character-driven storytelling.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 03:21 PM IST

Sudheer Babu embarks on supernatural journey with Jatadhara - First look and title unveiled
Sudheer Babu, renowned for his stellar performances and magnetic screen presence, is making a bold leap into a new genre with his latest venture, 'Jatadhara'. Presented by the accomplished producer Prerna Arora in association with Shivin Narang and Sudheer Babu Productions, this film heralds Sudheer Babu's entry into a pan-India supernatural cinematic universe that is already generating immense buzz across the country.

Jatadhara is not just another movie; it's a cinematic event that blends supernatural fantasy with intense, character-driven storytelling. With the release of the first look, the film has taken social media by storm, showcasing Sudheer Babu in a powerful and enigmatic avatar that hints at a narrative brimming with mystery, mythology, and drama. Adding to the excitement is the announcement of a major Bollywood heroine joining the cast, along with an A-list actor who will take on the role of a formidable antagonist, raising anticipation to new heights.

Produced by Prerna Arora, who is known for delivering hits like Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari, Jatadhara is poised to set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. Arora's knack for producing critically acclaimed films with national appeal ensures that Jatadhara will be nothing short of a cinematic spectacle. 

With pre-production already in full swing, the team is preparing for an epic shoot in Hyderabad, pulling out all the stops to ensure that Jatadhara delivers an unforgettable experience. Like cultural phenomena such as Stree, Munjia, and Kantara, this film aims to push the boundaries of storytelling by intertwining mythology and supernatural elements with compelling characters and high-octane drama. But Jatadhara aspires to go beyond, elevating the genre with a unique blend of fantasy and myth, all set against the backdrop of Indian tradition.

Produced by Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang and Nikhil Nanda, Ujjwal Anand, Jatadhara is set for a grand release on Mahashivratri 2025. With its stellar cast, visionary production team, and promise of a supernatural spectacle, the film is poised to be a milestone in Indian cinema that will leave a lasting impact for years to come.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
