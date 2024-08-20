Twitter
Entertainment

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'

Sudheer Babu took to his X handle and slammed Arshad Warsi for his 'joker' remark on Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Aug 20, 2024

Sudheer Babu calls Arshad Warsi 'unprofessional' for saying Prabhas looked like joker in Kalki 2898 AD: 'Small minds...'
Image credit: Instagram
Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has faced a lot of criticism after he called Prabhas' character in Kalki 2898 AD a 'joker'. Fans reacted strongly to his comment, and now South actor Sudheer Babu has also criticized Arshad, calling his remark unprofessional.

Sudheer took to his X handle and slammed Arshad for his 'joker' remark on Prabhas' performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, "It's okay to criticize constructively but it's never okay to bad-mouth. Never expected the absence of professionalism from Arshad Warsi. Prabhas' stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.."

On the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi shared his thoughts on Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Meine Kalki 2898 AD dekhi, jo mujhe achi nahin lagi. Amit Ji (Bachchan) was unbelievable! I cannot believe it." Speaking about Prabhas, he added, "I am really sad but, why was he like a joker? Why?"

He further added, "I want to see a Mad Max yaar, I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyun karte hai aisa mujhe nahi samaj mein aata hai (What have you made it. Why do filmmakers do this, I will never understand)."

Meanwhile, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan's film Kalki 2898 AD June 2024 and became the fourth-highest-grossing film in the country. It also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Brahmanandam, along with cameos of Mrunal Thakur, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, who will be the main villain in Kalki Part Two. As per Sacnilk, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs 1041 crores worldwide. 

Earlier, in an interview, Arshad Warsi talked about working in films like Animal which starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna as it has been a topic of discussion for various reasons.

The film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has received criticism for allegedly glorifying violence and misogyny. Additionally, the circulation of intimate and nude scenes featuring Ranbir and Tripti Dimri on social media post-release added to the controversy. During a roundtable discussion, Arshad Warsi shared his perspective on engaging in sex comedies and revealed if he will collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the future.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "All the serious actors may hate the film (Animal), but I love the film. It was like the male version of Kill Bill. My whole point of view is different, I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to theatre this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard, don’t teach me, don’t give me lessons, I learned it in school."

He further mentioned that he would never be part of such films and added, "There are things that we like to see but not do. Animal would come in that bracket. For instance, when Indra Kumar called me to do Grand Masti, I don’t like those kind of films. I don’t like sex comedies. I don’t mind watching it, it’s funny but I don’t want to do it. So, as an audience I like to see it, but as an actor I don’t want to do it. I like porn but I don’t want to do it."

