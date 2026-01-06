Sudha Chandran reacts to trolling after emotional Jagran video goes viral: 'I'm not here to...'

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale
ENTERTAINMENT
Sudha Chandran faced trolling after her emotional Jagran video went viral. Responding calmly, she said faith is personal, needs no explanation and negative comments do not affect her.
Veteran television actress Sudha Chandran recently found herself at the centre of an online discussion after a video of her from a jagran (devotional gathering) went viral on social media. Viewers' reactions to the video, which showed the actress in deep emotion and fully engaged in prayer, were not entirely consistent.
Sudha Chandran is seen standing close to the stage at a religious event in the widely shared video. During the singing of devotional songs, she seems to be experiencing emotional overload. At one point, she is seen being supported by those in her immediate vicinity as she sways. While some viewers appreciated her devotion, others started making fun of her, criticising her actions and labelling them as dramatic.
Sudha Chandran responded to the trolling by stating unequivocally that she is not here to defend herself. 'Faith and devotion are very personal experiences, and no one should judge how another person expresses their beliefs,' she said. She asserts that each person has a unique connection to God.
The actress said that spiritual moments are often unplanned and uncontrollable. She stated that she doesn't think it's necessary to explain her faith to people on social media. Negative remarks, Sudha continued, don't disturb her tranquillity because she believes it's important to be authentic.
Sudha Chandran also discussed her challenging life journey. She reminded everyone that despite numerous obstacles and criticisms in the past, she never gave up. She characterised herself as a self-made woman who has succeeded via perseverance, bravery and faith.
Numerous supporters of the actress emerged, despite the fact that some people persisted in criticising the video. Her supporters said that faith should never be mocked and commended her for being honest. They also valued her self-assurance and composed reaction to trolling. Sudha Chandran's message was straightforward but impactful: she will keep leading a life of honour, loyalty and self-respect. She feels that spirituality is a personal path that doesn't require other people's approval.