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Subhash Ghai is all praise for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, calls it 'full of nationalistic energy'

Subhash Ghai praised Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji, calling it a passionate film filled with nationalistic energy and appreciating its rocking trailer and strong industry support.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Subhash Ghai is all praise for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, calls it 'full of nationalistic energy'
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Subhash Ghai has praised Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming historical drama Raja Shivaji, calling it a passionate film filled with 'nationalistic energies' and describing its trailer as 'so rocking.'

Subhash Ghai praises Riteish Deshmukh’s vision:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has expressed strong admiration for Raja Shivaji, which Riteish Deshmukh directed and co-wrote. He shared the film's poster because he wanted to show that the project demonstrates his strong devotion and artistic commitment to the work. Ghai described the trailer as 'so rocking', which suggests that theatres will provide audiences with a grand cinematic experience. He praised Riteish for his dedication to writing, directing and acting in the film because he considered the work to be both ambitious and emotionally powerful.

Industry support and a strong ensemble cast:

Ghai identified Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan as his project supporters who strengthen his film development process. The entire industry supports the film as its main goal, according to him. The film includes a big cast which features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Also read: 'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting

Story based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj:

The film Raja Shivaji depicts the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who established the Maratha Empire. The film aims to bring his journey, leadership, and historic achievements to life on a grand scale, presenting a powerful retelling of his legacy for modern audiences.

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