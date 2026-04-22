"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster
US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel; here's all we need to know
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt issues SOP to curb tree offences, sets up 24×7 rapid response system
US-Iran war: Condom giant Karex, maker of Durex, to increase prices by 30%; How Strait of Hormuz conflict has affected production?
Is Shreyas Iyer being treated unfairly? Ex-India star questions team management
Subhash Ghai is all praise for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, calls it 'full of nationalistic energy'
Ayushmann Khurrana makes first statement on his three major films releasing in 2026, admits 'audience are intelligent', rejects repetition
US-Iran War: How much money has Donald Trump spent so far? War cost crosses whopping $70 billion? Details here
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive in drug test; PCB launches investigation
Matka King: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra shower praise on Vijay Varma's crime thriller series
ENTERTAINMENT
Subhash Ghai praised Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji, calling it a passionate film filled with nationalistic energy and appreciating its rocking trailer and strong industry support.
Subhash Ghai has praised Riteish Deshmukh’s upcoming historical drama Raja Shivaji, calling it a passionate film filled with 'nationalistic energies' and describing its trailer as 'so rocking.'
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has expressed strong admiration for Raja Shivaji, which Riteish Deshmukh directed and co-wrote. He shared the film's poster because he wanted to show that the project demonstrates his strong devotion and artistic commitment to the work. Ghai described the trailer as 'so rocking', which suggests that theatres will provide audiences with a grand cinematic experience. He praised Riteish for his dedication to writing, directing and acting in the film because he considered the work to be both ambitious and emotionally powerful.
Ghai identified Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan as his project supporters who strengthen his film development process. The entire industry supports the film as its main goal, according to him. The film includes a big cast which features Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.
Also read: 'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting
The film Raja Shivaji depicts the life story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who established the Maratha Empire. The film aims to bring his journey, leadership, and historic achievements to life on a grand scale, presenting a powerful retelling of his legacy for modern audiences.