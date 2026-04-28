Subhash Ghai breaks silence on Khalnayak 2: 'No one can make this film as I did'

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that he will not direct the much-anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic Khalnayak, even as the project is officially being revived by actor Sanjay Dutt.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that he will not direct the much-anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic Khalnayak, even as the project is officially being revived by actor Sanjay Dutt. The announcement has clarified speculation surrounding the filmmaker’s involvement, especially as the sequel continues to generate strong nostalgia among fans of the original film.

Ghai steps back from the direction:

Subhash Ghai discussed the project development because Sanjay Dutt has maintained an emotional connection to the Khalnayak sequel project for many years, but he does not want to direct the follow-up film. He prefers to avoid remaking his previous work because he believes it is better for his career at this point. The project remains under his control because he will continue to work on it as a producer through his role as a creative advisor.

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Sanjay Dutt’s long-standing vision:

The sequel idea, according to reports, came from Sanjay Dutt, who wanted to keep telling the story of his famous character Ballu. Ghai explained that Dutt had shown his interest in this project by writing to the filmmaker during his time in prison about reviving the character and creating a new narrative universe for Khalnayak, which could appeal to current viewers.

Ghai confirmed that he will work as a creative producer on the sequel, although he will not direct the project. The actor disclosed that he will probably appear in the film as a cameo character, just like he did in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om. Ghai characterised his connection with Dutt as a close bond because he considers the actor to be 'like a son' in their relationship.

Legacy and future of the film:

The original Khalnayak, released in 1993, was one of the biggest commercial successes of its year and remains a landmark in Hindi cinema. The project received multiple award nominations and maintains its cult status, which continues to exist after several decades. The sequel will proceed to production after the creators select a new director, but Ghai will maintain the original film's essential elements through his involvement.