Subedaar: Janhvi Kapoor roots for Anil Kapoor, says 'chachu is back to show...'

Janhvi Kapoor cheered for her uncle Anil Kapoor after the trailer of 'Subedaar' was released, praising his powerful performance. The film has received strong support from family, fans and the film industry.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently showed her love and support for her uncle Anil Kapoor as his upcoming film Subedaar gets ready for release. After the trailer of the film was launched, Janhvi took to social media to cheer for her 'chachu' and express how proud she is of him. Her sweet message quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Janhvi’s heartfelt message:

Janhvi shared the trailer of Subedaar on her Instagram and wrote an encouraging note for Anil Kapoor. She said she cannot wait for the world to see him in this powerful role and added that he is back to impress everyone once again. Her post showed the deep relationship that exists between the Kapoor family members. Fans responded positively to Janhvi's gesture of support. People who commented on her post expressed their excitement to watch the film while praising the strong family connection.

About the film Subedaar:

Anil Kapoor performs his role through Subedaar which shows his dedication to intense action sequences. His character, who played an army officer, now faces difficulties in both his personal and social life. The trailer presents intense emotional content together with action sequences and dramatic scenes, which have already created excitement among viewers.

The film features Radhikka Madan, Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik in significant roles. The Indian-based story shows various themes, which include courage, responsibility and fighting against injustice.

Also read: Sridevi 8th death anniversary: Vishal Jethwa reveals why he stopped talking about superstar with Janhvi Kapoor

Family and industry support:

Janhvi is not the only family member supporting Anil Kapoor. Other members of the Kapoor family also shared positive messages after the trailer launch. Anil received praise from many industry actors and filmmakers because of his dominant screen presence and dynamic performance. Subedaar has created audience excitement through its family support and positive trailer reactions. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Anil Kapoor in this new avatar when the film releases.