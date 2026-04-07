Subashini Balasubramaniyam, popular Tamil actress, passes away at 36, police suspects suicide; her last Insta post left fans shocked

Subashini Balasubramaniyam, best known for Kayal, was found dead at her home in Chennai. Initial police investigation hints at suicide. (Trigger warning: The following article has a mention of self-harm)

Tragic news left the Tamil audience shocked, as popular actress Subashini Balasubramaniyam, known for her performance in the TV series Kayal, passed away at 36. As per the reports, Subhashini was found dead in Chennai on April 6, 2026. Initial police investigation hints at suicide as Subashini's demise happened in her home. As News 18 reported, sources indicated that the young actress may have been dealing with emotional distress. She had an argument with her husband over a video call, and that had triggered her to take this drastic step. As of now, an investigation is going on in full swing to crack the exact reason for her demise and establish the possibilities that led to her death.

Subashini Balasubramaniyam's last Instagram hinted at 'life'

Two days before her tragic death, on April 4, Subashini shared a video on her social media in which she was seen visibly happy, walking in a forest. In the caption, she also wrote, “Life Lately". After her demise, the video has now resurfaced on social media, leaving her fans heartbroken. One of the fans wrote, “The world sees the light we give, but only the stars know the weight we carry. May the end of the journey be the beginning of a peace that never fades." Another fan wrote, "Life is unpredictable. How happy she was!!"

Watch the video here

More about Subashini Balasubramaniyam

Hailing from Sri Lanka, Subashini Balasubramaniyam moved to Chennai with dreams of establishing herself in the Tamil entertainment industry. After several auditions, small roles and constant competition, Subhashini gradually found opportunities to showcase her talent on screen. Subashini's big break came with Kayal, which became an instant hit on Sun TV. Subashini’s emotionally backed performance won viewers, earning her recognition and making her a familiar face in Tamil households.

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