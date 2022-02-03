Stylist Harmann Kaur dishes out details about 'Pushpa: the Rise' star Allu Arjun's style statement

Allu Arjun's popularity has created a whole new definition of a superstar in a true sense. After the success of his blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise', the actor's on-screen style statement is what has caught onlookers' attention.

Now, the woman behind his looks, Harmann Kaur, has shared how Allu Arjun is putting effort into his look, from behind the camera.

In a recent interview, Allu Arjun's personal fashion stylist Harmann Kaur shared, "Very different! On-screen every actor has to play the character and that might not be them in real life. So there's a complete contrast of how an actor looks in a movie. Arjun sir pays special attention to every minute detail. In every movie of his, he has changed his looks over the years, right from make-up to his hair and beard/stash styles. A movie look is very carefully worked upon after a lot of research, studying the character, and taking references of people similar to the character he plays."

Besides styling Allu Arjun, Harmann has some really amazing learnings from the actor. "Patience, hard work, and how to put your best foot forward. There were opportunities that started coming my way right from the first year of me as a stylist, but he advised me to be strong in my craft first, excel at what I do, and then take the plunge. That worked wonderfully for me!" added Harmann.

The actor undoubtedly put lots of effort to bring out the final result on screen, which does reflect in his work.

'Pushpa: the Rise' has collected nearly INR 350 crores at the box office and at the same time is also the highest-grossing Indian film in the year gone by i.e. 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. The Hindi version of the film has also made its presence in 100 crore club.

The film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', was released on December 17, 2021. Directed by Sukumar, the film has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana in the lead role. Other than Telugu the film has been released in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages.